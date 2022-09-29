Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple

Michele kept her fashionista crown steady as she slayed in a light purple ensemble during a solo trip to New York.

By:
September 29, 2022 5:10PM EDT
View gallery
Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Feb 2019 Wearing Filles A Papa, Shoes By Vetements
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama was spotted out and about in New York City. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Michelle Obama. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902249_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of "Blonde,", at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Blonde", Los Angeles, United States - 13 Sep 2022
Image Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.

Michelle Obama rocked a purple pantsuit in New York in September 2022. (ZapatA/MEGA)

New York has played home for Michelle over the last few weeks as she was recently seen heading over to the U.S. Open earlier his month. The outing came only a few days after Michelle and Barack had their official White House portraits unveiled. During a ceremony attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the couple celebrated their likeness brought to canvas by two contemporary artists: Robert McCurdy, who painted Barack’s image, and Sharon Sprung, who created Michelle’s portrait. The former First Lady wore a custom Jason Wu Collection gown.

“Too often in this country, people feel like they have to look a certain way or act a certain way to fit in, that they have to make a lot of money or come from a certain group or class or faith in order to matter,” Michelle said at the unveiling. “But what we’re looking at today — a portrait of a biracial kid with an unusual name and the daughter of a water pump operator and a stay-at-home mom — what we are seeing is a reminder that there is a place for everyone in this country.”

Michelle Obama was a vision as she stepped out of her car. (ZapatA/MEGA)

Michelle and Barack were all smiles at the event, as it’s obvious they are still head over heels for each other after being married all the way back in 1992! To celebrate their most recent anniversary in October, Michelle posted side by side pics of herself with the former POTUS, one recent and the other a throwback. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Barack also took to Instagram, writing, “I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”

More From Our Partners

ad