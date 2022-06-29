Meghan Markle Slams Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade: ‘It’s About Having A Choice’

Meghan Markle didn’t hold back, when she called out the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, in an interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday, June 28. Meghan, 40, discussed the ruling in-depth and why it’s so heartbreaking for women across the country with feminist journalist Gloria Steinem, 88, and former CNN White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin, 51. She reiterated how important it is for women to be able to have choices on what to do with their bodies.

During the interview, Meghan explained the implications that the ruling, including how it put people in danger and how it would affect women with lower incomes. “This is about women’s physical safety. It’s also about economic justice, individual autonomy, and who we are as a society,” she said. “Nobody should be forced to make a decision they do not want to make, or is unsafe, or puts their own life in jeopardy. Frankly, whether it’s a woman being put in an unthinkable situation, a woman not ready to start a family, or even a couple who deserve to plan their family in a way that makes the most sense for them, it’s about having a choice.”

Earlier in the conversation, Meghan had expressed how the well-being of many women was already at risk following the ruling, and how wealthy women would find ways to travel and obtain abortions, while many women will have to risk their lives for unsafe abortions.

Meghan also said that she felt “energized and motivated” to fight back against the decision, especially in getting the Equal Rights Amendment passed through. She also noted Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, which spoke about the possibility of also overturning legislation on contraceptives and same-sex marriage. “The ruling is a signal about the future of same-sex marriage, contraception access, and many fundamental rights to privacy. It feels like the tip of the iceberg and is part of why people feel so scared. We have to channel that fear into action,” she explained.

The Duchess of Sussex said that one of the ways that people could fight back against the decision was by voting in the November midterm elections, echoing sentiments made by President Joe Biden in a speech he made after the court overturned the landmark case.

After the SCOTUS decision was passed, so many stars showed that they were outraged at the decision, including the likes of Madonna and Taylor Swift, who tweeted that she was “absolutely terrified” about the implications.