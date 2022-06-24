Taylor Swift ‘Terrified’ Over Roe V. Wade Decision: We’re ‘Stripped’ Of The Rights To Our Bodies

The pop star shared Michelle Obama's statement on the ruling as she slammed the Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional rights to abortions.

By:
June 24, 2022 2:55PM EDT
View gallery
Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 May 2022. According to the leaked report, obtained by Politico, the high court has cast an initial vote to strike down the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade. Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miami, USA - 03 May 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Biden Supreme Court Abortion, Washington, United States - 24 Jun 2022
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joins abortion-rights activists as they demonstrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, . The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases Supreme Court Abortion, Washington, United States - 24 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift joined a long list of Hollywood heavyweights revealing their outrage to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, June 24. After Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett signed onto the majority opinion, striking down the 1973 landmark decision and eliminating the constitutional right to abortions nationwide, the “Carolina” singer, 32, took to her Twitter to slam the move.

Retweeting Michelle Obama’s emotional statement on the Supreme Court’s decision, Taylor wrote, “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Taylor’s public disapproval of the Supreme Court decision is in line with many of her celebrity peers, as Sophie Turner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pedro Pascal, Andy Cohen and more took to social media to fire back at the ruling that gives states the right to make their own abortion laws.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift joined a group of celebrities slamming the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The Grammy winner is no stranger to speaking out on controversial subjects. She’s been an ardent supporter of the #MeToo movement, gun law reform and LGBTQ+ rights. In 2018, while endorsing Tennessee Democrats in the midterm elections, Taylor wrote, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Meanwhile, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan issued dissenting opinions to the ruling. In their statements, the justices also said “no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” as the decision opens the door to overturning same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion that he would not have overturned Roe v. Wade, however, he would have upheld Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

More From Our Partners

ad