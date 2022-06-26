Madonna Slams Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe V Wade: ‘I’m Scared For All Women’

Madonna made a post on her Instagram strongly disagreeing with the Supreme Court's choice to overturn Roe V Wade.

June 26, 2022 4:06PM EDT
Madonna 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 May 2022. According to the leaked report, obtained by Politico, the high court has cast an initial vote to strike down the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade. Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miami, USA - 03 May 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Biden Supreme Court Abortion, Washington, United States - 24 Jun 2022
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joins abortion-rights activists as they demonstrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, . The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases Supreme Court Abortion, Washington, United States - 24 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Iconic pop star Madonna had some strong opinions to give about the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade on her Instagram account. The “Like A Prayer” singer, who had just performed at the Terminal 5 venue in New York City to celebrate Pride Month, publicly shared her devastation about the decision.

Madonna MTV Video Music Awards 2018
Madonna at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018 (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock0

In the photos taken at Terminal 5, which can be seen here, the 63-year-old songstress was seen in a lacy black bodice, fishnets, and a striped black blazer. She also adorned a plethora of silver chunky necklaces and had long, fluttery lashes. In the second photo, she rocked a corset with silver chain embellishments and long mesh sleeves. However, the glamorous snapshots were not the focal point of the post, but rather her progressive message attached to the caption.

Madonna Instagram Caption June 26, 2022
Madonna Instagram Caption June 26, 2022 (Madonna/Instagram)

“I woke up to the terrifying news that Roe V Wade had been overturned and that legislation has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies. This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair,” the singer passionately wrote. “Now the Supreme Court has decided that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact we have less rights than a gun,” she insightfully added. However, her anger didn’t stop there. “I am scared for my daughters. I’m scared for all women in America. I am just plain scared.”

Her post then gave a theme of uniting and inspiring people around the country. “I Guess God put this on our shoulders right now because he knew that we were strong enough to bear the weight. Strong enough to FIGHT! Strong enough to overcome. And so w shall overcome! We will find a way to make it a federal law to protect abortion Rights! Ladies are you read to fight?” She concluded in a hopeful statement. Stars such as Julia Fox and Project Runway judge Zac Posen shared their support by commenting heart emojis on the post, standing in solidarity with Madonna’s advocacy for a woman’s right to choose.

