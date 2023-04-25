John Legend, Barack Obama & More Mourn Harry Belafonte After His Death At 96: ‘Legend’

It is a somber day in the music world, as “Banana Boat” hitmaker Harry Belafonte died at the age of 96 on Apr. 25. His rep, Ken Sunshine, confirmed the tragic news to CNN and added that the musician died due to congestive heart failure. The New York native is survived by his third wife, Pamela Frank, his four children, two step-children, and three step-grandchildren.

Amid Harry’s passing, many celebrities have taken to social media to publicly mourn the late civil rights activist and recording artist. Some of the A-listers mourning Harry include singer John Legend, 44, and former President Barack Obama, 61. Read their statements below.

John Legend

I loved Mr Belafonte and I’m so grateful for his revolutionary work and his massive influence on our nation and the world. I found out that he passed just before this interview. He worked so hard and did so much. May he get his well-deserved rest. https://t.co/8NJqNaHGBS — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2023

While attending the TIME 100 Summit on Apr. 25, John opened up about how Harry “inspired” him and how he continues to mourn him. “I loved Mr Belafonte and I’m so grateful for his revolutionary work and his massive influence on our nation and the world,” the 44-year-old’s tweet began. “I found out that he passed just before this interview. He worked so hard and did so much. May he get his well-deserved rest.”

In the video, the “All of Me” hitmaker shared that he and the late “Shake, Shake Senora” singer had become friends in the last decade. “He inspired me so much personally,” he said. “He became a friend of mine in the last 10 years or so… we spent some private time together and I learned at his feet basically.” The proud father-of-three then declared that Harry was the “literally the epitome” of what an artist and activist is. “So gifted as an artist and as a performer, but used his platform in an almost subversive way,” John added. The Grammy-winner concluded his message by sharing some of the civil rights work that Harry did, including his funding of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s work.



Barack Obama

The former U.S president was another celebrity to publicly mourn Harry’s death on that Tuesday. Obama took to Twitter and Instagram to share the same photo of him and Harry at the White House in previous years. “Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up,” the 61-year-old’s caption began. “He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle [Obama] and I send our love to his wife, kids, and fans.”

In the snapshot, Obama and Harry sat side-by-side in what appeared to be the Oval Office during Obama’s presidency. The two men shook hands and smiled with joy for the cameras. More so, in the background of their meeting there was a statue of MLK Jr., which added a bittersweet touch to the photo.

Patti LaBelle

“If Only You Knew” songstress, Patti LaBelle, 78, took to Twitter to share a photo of her with Harry at the AHF WAD event in 2016. “Rest in love and power Mr. Belafonte! You will always be remembered. #HarryBelafonte,” she captioned the sweet post, along with praying hands and a black heart emoji. The legendary woman also took to Instagram to share the same photo with the same caption moments later.

Tony Bennett

Jazz legend Tony Bennett, 96, was another musician to publicly mourn Harry on Apr. 25. The fallen musician was notably the same age as Tony upon his passing. In the “Cheek to Cheek” hitmaker’s post, he shared a photo of him and Harry together, while in the second slide Tony added a powerful photo of himself with his late friend and MLK Jr. (see photos here). “Met Harry in 1948 and knew then he would be a huge star. More than that, he fought for social justice and equality and never, ever gave up,” his caption began. “Our dearest of friends, he will be deeply missed by myself and so many for all he contributed to the world.”

Ice Cube

Rapper and actor Ice Cube, 53, made sure to also share a tribute post to share his grief regarding Harry’s death. “He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man…Harry Belafonte will be missed,” he added to a photo of the late calypso singer. A few of Harry’s other hits include “Jamaica Farewell”, “Jump In The Line”, “Limbo Song”, and many more. Throughout his life, Mr. Belafonte went on to win two Grammy Awards, with a total of 11 nominations.