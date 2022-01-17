Halle Berry, President Biden & More Stars Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day: See Pics

See Pics

Celebrities and politicians honored Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with poignant social media posts. The posts ranged from inspiring quotes to portraits and introspective messages.

Stars of all sorts took a second to slow down and honor civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17, 2022. Actors like Halle Berry along with reality stars like Porsha Williams and top politicians like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris used their platforms to send powerful messages about justice and equality. See how celebrities marked the 2022 Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry reflected on the holiday with a quote from the late civil rights leader, posting “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?'” In her caption, she said talked about the impact of giving back, telling followers to ” Give back to our communities, through connection, action, and guidance; to charities that support causes with messages that need to be heard; and by giving to the younger generation, so that they can experience a world made better by the lasting impact of our actions, and leaders like Dr. King.⁠”

President Joe Biden

President Biden marked the occasion with a somber photo of him and VP Kamala Harris in front of the Martin Luther King. Jr. memorial in Washington D.C., with their backs facing the camera as they gazed at the giant stone statue. Reminding people not to ignore MLK’s legacy, he wrote, “On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we must protect the hard-fought gains he helped achieve—and continue his unfinished struggle for a freer and more just society by raising our voices to confront abuses of power, challenge hate and discrimination, and protect the right to vote.”

Vice President Kamala Harris

VP Harris shared the same photo as President Biden and echoed his sentiment in her caption. Recalling MLK’s wisdom, she wrote, “I often turn to the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for inspiration. Today, I’m keeping these words in mind: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams took the inspirational route by posting a photo of MLK and the quote, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving.” The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star continued the message in her caption, sharing, “Today we honor you Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ! Because of your dream my daughter’s dreams and all of our dreams can come true!”

Lance Bass

Lance Bass shared one of MLK’s most powerful quotes. The former N’SYNC crooner shared a black and white infographic with, “The time is right to do what is right” written on it boldly. Martin Luther King Jr. made the pronouncement during a speech at Oberlin College in Oct. 1964.

Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens AKA Pee-Wee Herman shared a handsome photo of a young Martin Luther King in celebration. He peppered his caption with heart emojis for added effect.

Cynthia Bailey

The Real Houswives Of Atlanta alum Cythia Bailey posted a stunning portrait of MLK by painter Derek Russell. Along with the colorful photo, she shared the MLK quote that said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” Calling it “one of my favorite #MLK quotes,” she then asked followers, “What’s yours?”