Eva Longoria Snuggles Son Santiago, 4, While Exploring Barcelona: Photos

Eva Longoria, 47, looked like a proud mother on a sidewalk in Barcelona, Spain on Friday. The actress, who has been filming the series Land of Women in the location, was photographed smiling as she kissed and hugged her son Santiago, 4, on a sidewalk outside. She had her arms out before she swooped up the adorable tot and he showed he was comfortable when he laid his head on her shoulder.

Eva wore a light gray t-shirt and matching jogging pants during the outing. She also wore white sneakers and had her long hair down with sunglasses atop her head as a blue patterned backup was placed on her back. Little Santiago wore a white t-shirt, black pants with gray stars on them, and black and white sneakers with gray socks.

Eva’s latest memorable moment with her son comes as she’s been busy filming her upcoming feature, which is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Sandra Barneda. It will reportedly include six episodes and be shot in both English and Spanish. Eva plays Gala, who is “a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter,” in the series, according to Daily Mail.

“The three woman hide in a wine town in Spain, after her husband vanishes, as they escape the dangerous criminals Gala’s husband has debt with,” the outlet further reported. “The Spanish town where the family fled, Gala’s mother previously had been their 50 years ago and vowed to never return. Gossip starts to spread around the small town and the families secrets and truths start to unfold.”

When Eva’s not spending time in Spain doing her work, she’s making sure to have fun and take advantage of the country’s beaches. She was spotted showing off her incredible figure in a red bikini top and Daisy Dukes during a trip to a beach in Marbella last week. She brought along Santiago, whom she shares with husband Jose Baston, and took in the fresh breeze from the water.