Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini While Hanging By The Pool Over Holiday Weekend: Photo

'Laguna Beach' alum Kristin Cavallari rocked a sexy black bikini while celebrating the holiday weekend by the pool in Tennessee on May 29.

May 30, 2023 6:58PM EDT
Image Credit: SplashNews

Nothing says the unofficial start of summer like a new bikini photo! While enjoying the holiday weekend on May 29, Kristin Cavallari, 36, took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself by the pool. “US,” she captioned the photo taken in Tennessee. For the poolside snapshot, the blonde beauty rocked a two-piece tiny black bikini, a trucker hat, and opted to go barefoot. Kristin was accompanied by her large black dog and they both adorably faced away from the camera.

Soon after The Hills alum shared the photo with her 4.6 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their compliments. “I mean!!!!”, one admirer wrote, along with a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a few of her fans couldn’t help but gush over her looks. “looking sooooo [sic] good,” one quipped, while a third wrote, “She’s been workinnnnn [sic].” Kristin is known for her sizzling bikini posts and even recently clapped back at haters with a black bikini post in March. She jokingly captioned the photos with, “…but she’s a mother.”

The mother-of-three’s latest bikini photo comes just five days after she shared a video of herself hitting the gym on May 25. “A typical workout #gym #workingout,” she captioned the TikTok video. In that clip, the Uncommon James founder rocked a pair of black yoga leggings and a white fitted crop top. The TV personality opted to tie her hair up in a messy ponytail and did not wear sneakers while inside the gym. “Just saved another gym workout I’ll never do,” one fan joked in the comments, to which Kristin replied with laughing emojis.

Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari rocked a black bikini in her latest Instagram post. (SplashNews)

Kristin first joined TikTok on May 13, and her fans have expressed how happy they are to see her on the popular social media platform. “We are here for TikTok Kristin!!”, an admirer wrote on the workout video. The same day that she shared the bikini photo, she also took to TikTok to share a video of what she eats in one day. “A typical day of eats for ya #food #yum #healthy,” the entrepreneur captioned the video. Kristin started her morning off with a green juice and coffee, followed by two fried eggs with green salsa. Later, the proud momma made a delicious salad with steak and homemade ranch for dipping!

Most recently, Kristin took to TikTok to give her followers a glimpse into her daily skincare routine. Not only does she opt out of her washing her face, but plenty of her products include her own, Uncommon Beauty, serums and more. For the bathroom video, she rocked a white crop top and what appeared to be sweatpants. At the end of the clip, the Truly Simple author proudly showed off her forehead wrinkles and declared that they “don’t bother” her. As previously mentioned, Kristin if a proud mother to her three kids, Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and her daughter Saylor, 7. She welcomed her kiddos with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, who she divorced from in 2020.

