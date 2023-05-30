Keanu Reeves Saved Kate Beckinsale From Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes

Kate Beckinsale opened up about how Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard were “absolute legends” who helped her when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993. The actress, 49, posted an old photo, which you can see here, of herself, Keanu, 58, Robert, 54, and Denzel Washington, 68, on the red carpet, and she revealed how her co-stars helped her hide an embarrassing wardrobe mishap.

Kate revealed that her mom had found some of the old photos in her Instagram caption, and she opened up about what had happened after she posted them on Monday, May 29. The Underworld actress revealed that she had bought the bodysuit at the “sock shop at the airport,” but that the bottom of it had popped out and began to roll up “like a roller blind”. She said that she “quietly panicked” in the back of the car with Denzel and his wife Pauletta. Once they arrived, Kate revealed she asked Keanu for a hand. “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened,” she wrote. “In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset.”

Kate concluded by giving thanks to her two co-stars and shouting out how helpful the two of them were. “Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked,” she wrote.

While Kate’s first experience with Cannes may have been a wardrobe malfunction, she did return 30 years later in a beautiful light green Zuhair Murad Couture, covered in glimmering diamonds. She shared the red carpet photo on her Instagram and similarly reflected on how she’d made her debut three decades before. “At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress -remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe-capped Dr. Martens. Both magical,” she captioned the post.

Not only did the actress look gorgeous on the red carpet in the green dress, but she also sparked some engagement speculation among fans, when she was seen with a huge diamond ring on her finger at the film festival while wearing a long black gown.