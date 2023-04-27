Matt Atwater: Everything To Know About Actor Spotted Out With Kate Beckinsale

Matt Atwater is an actor.

He has appeared in a handful of shorts and TV series.

Matt was spotted with Kate Beckinsale on Apr. 25, 2023.

Don’t hit that “New Couple Alert” yet, but keep your finger close to the button. Kate Beckinsale was spotted getting close to a new man on Tuesday (Apr. 25), a man identified as Matt Atwater. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kate, 49, rocked a cream-colored coat with a champagne-colored blouse and light-blue jeans while strolling through the streets of Manhattan. She also stood high on a pair of killer platform boots, giving her a few extra inches to stand eye-to-eye with her apparent date.

Matt, in a light-green jacket and black pants, walked alongside her with his arm tucked around the small of her back. The two seemed very cozy as they made their way on their walk. As the world awaits the confirmation of this potential new romance, here’s what we know about Matt.

Matt Atwater Is An Actor…

There is little known about Matt Atwater. An IMDB listing attributed to him credits him as an actor with roles in TV series In Retrospect and A Crime TO Remember. He’s also had roles in shorts Donut Shop and Matilda, an Urban Ghost Story.

…Who Has Done Some Audio Drama Work…

One of Matt’s listing on his IMDB profile is the role of Adam Grunschlag in the 2021 audio drama, Christmas On Henry Street. “What happens when a Christmas tree from a secret admirer comes between a young woman and her fiancé in New York in 1902? That’s the subject of the new Christmas audio drama from Sagacity Productions: Christmas on Henry Street,” reads the podcast’s listing. “This one-hour program, based on real events, will air on several NPR affiliate stations in December. Christmas Past is pleased to share it with you in this special full-length presentation.”

…And His Biggest Role Is Yet To Come.

In April 2023, Matt was listed as being part of the upcoming TV series, Moments. The series features characters embarking “on a journey that they never expected” about self-healing and learning. Directed by Aaron Lewis, the series features Rutina Wesley, Sufe Bradshaw, Desean Terry, and more.

He Might Be Kate’s Latest Love In A Long Line Of High-Profile Romances.

Over the past 25+ years, Kate Beckinsale has been involved with a handful of A-listers. From 1995 to 2003, she dated actor Michael Sheen. The two share a daughter named Lily, and they’ve maintained a positive relationship after their split. After Michael, she spent over a decade with Len Wiseman, who directed her on the first Underworld movie. After the couple broke up in 2015, Kate briefly dated Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall, before starting a short-lived love affair with Pete Davidson. Her last public relationship was with Goody Grace in 2020. There was speculation that she and Jason Momoa had a thing going in 2022, but the Aquaman star squashed those rumors.