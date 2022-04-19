Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter Lily, 23, Looks So Grown Up In Pantsuit At Movie Premiere

Lily Mo Sheen, 23, has joined the family business. The actress daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen looked oh-so-glamorous during a special screening of her movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in Los Angeles on Apr. 18, 2022.

Lily Mo, who is Kate and Michael’s only child together, proved she was ready for the spotlight rocking a chic black A.L.C. jumpsuit which was perfectly tailored to her figure. The crisp one-piece was cinched in the center with a sash and featured a subtle plunge up top to offer up just a hint of decolletage. Pencil leg pants cut off at the ankle, revealing the second-generation star’s silver heels. Tiny drop earrings added another elegant touch.

The London-born beauty smoothed her amber locks back sleekly with a side-part for an Old Hollywood touch. Keeping the look balance, she went with glowing, earth-toned makeup. The rising star, who made her film debut in 2006 in her mom’s movie Underworld: Evolution, played up her God-given good look with some blush and a deep chocolate brown lipstick. Fluttering lashes, clean brows, and a touch of eyeshadow tied Lily’s look together.

Lily seemed thrilled to celebrate the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the very-meta movie, she plays the daughter of actor Nicolas Cage, who, as a fictionalized version of himself, becomes wrapped up in a ridiculous, action flick-worthy spy plot upon accepting an offer to appear at a superfan’s birthday for $1 billion.

While Lily’s parents are certainly proud of her, mom Kate revealed she tries not to give her girl professional advice. “I’m not calling her up and saying, ‘Now, I’ve got a pearl of wisdom, get ready!’ ” she told Entertainment Tonight in Oct. 2021. “It’s been very important to me to be very independent in that respect.”