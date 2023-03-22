Kate Beckinsale, 49, Stuns In Sheer Bejeweled Dress At Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Photos

Kate Beckinsale is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on March 21. The 49-year-old looked gorgeous in a completely see-through silver dress that was covered in intricate sequins and beading.

Kate’s long-sleeve high-neck Julien Macdonald Fall 2023 dress put her toned abs on full display and she chose to go braless underneath revealing ample cleavage. The dress featured exaggerated, high shoulders and she accessorized with diamond earrings and a green diamond necklace. As for her glam, she threw her brown hair back into a voluminous, high ponytail while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip tied her look together.

Also in attendance at the event were Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio, who both looked just as fabulous. Heidi wore a metallic silver one-shoulder dress with a huge bow cinched around her waist and a high slit on one side of her skirt. Meanwhile, Alessandra wore a slinky black dress with a completely open back and she chose to go braless underneath.

Kate has been wearing a slew of gorgeous outfits on the red carpet lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12, when she wore a sheer black sequin Tony Ward Couture Gown with a massive silver coat.

Kate’s strapless black gown featured an asymmetrical neckline and a completely see-through skirt that showed off her long legs. The entire dress was covered in sequins while a huge silver coat draped off her arms in puffy sleeves and trailed behind her in a long train. She accessorized her look with gorgeous glam featuring a slicked-back bun, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy pink lip.