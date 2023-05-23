Kate Beckinsale Sparks Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kate Beckinsale, 49, got a lot of attention this week, when she showed up to the Chopard event at the Cannes Film Festival while wearing a gorgeous diamond ring on her left hand ring finger! The actress‘ piece of eye-catching jewelry sparked engagement rumors online after photos from the memorable appearance made their way across the internet. Her fashion choice also wowed onlookers as she confidently mingled with other attendees of the popular France event.

The beauty wore a black strapless gown with flared out lace pieces at the waist and black platform heels. She also wore hoop diamond earrings and had her long hair pulled back and up and tied with a black ribbon. She topped off her look with dark nail polish and flattering makeup that included a lip gloss, as she confidently made her way past cameras.

It’s unclear if Kate’s diamond has a meaning behind it or is just a nice piece of jewelry she decided to wear. The talented star is known for being pretty private about her love life, but has gotten attention for previously dating some men in the spotlight, including Pete Davidson and Goody Grace. She has also been married once to Len Wiseman from 2004 until 2019.

Before Kate attended Cannes, she made headlines for being spotted out and about with Matt Atwater. They were photographed hugging while walking in Manhattan, NY together and dressed in stylish attire, including a cream colored coat over a champagne blouse, light blue jeans, and black heeled boots on Kate, and an olive green jacket over a white top and dark jeans on Matt. Kate also had her hair up in a curly ponytail and added sunglasses to help keep the sun out of her eyes. Although the outing set off romance rumors, a source told People that the two of them are just friends and no relationship is happening.

“They’re friendly,” the source said. “There’s nothing romantic going on.”