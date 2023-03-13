Kate Beckinsale Looks Sexy In Sheer Dress With Silver Train & Dramatic Sleeves At VF Party

If there’s one thing for sure about Kate Beckinsale, it is that she always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12. The 49-year-old slayed the red carpet in a sheer black sequin dress with a massive silver coat.

Kate’s strapless black gown featured an asymmetrical neckline and a completely see-through skirt that showed off her long legs. The entire dress was covered in sequins while a huge silver coat draped off her arms in puffy sleeves and trailed behind her in a long train. She accessorized her look with gorgeous glam featuring a slicked-back bun, a sultry smokey eye, and a glossy pink lip.

Kate has been rocking a bunch of gorgeous looks lately and aside from this dress, another one of our favorite looks was her white mini dress that blew up in the wind, revealing her long, toned legs. Kate’s white mini dress had the words “Oh no” written on the front and she styled the mini with sky-high platform wedges.

Kate’s sleeveless white cotton mini dress featured ruffled straps that were tied in bows on her shoulders. The dress featured a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her waist was cinched in. The bodice of the dress said “OH NO” in red embroidery while the rest of the frock flowed into a flowy, ruffle-trimmed skirt.

She accessorized with a pair of extremely high straw wedges with white leather straps on the front and a pair of oversized black and gold sunglasses. A high ponytail that was curled in the back completed her stylish look.

Aside from this look, she posted a video of her and a friend lounging on beach chairs while wearing mermaid tails and bikini tops. In the video, Kate wore a bright pink strapless bandeau top with a mermaid tail while dancing to Cher.