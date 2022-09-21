Kate Beckinsale, 49, Channels Marilyn Monroe As Her White Dress Blows Up In New Photo

Kate Beckinsale or Marilyn Monroe? The 49-year-old channeled the iconic movie star when she rocked a white mini dress that blew up in the wind, revealing her long, toned legs. Kate’s white mini dress had the words “Oh no” written on the front and she styled the mini with sky-high platform wedges.

Kate’s sleeveless white cotton mini dress featured ruffled straps that were tied in bows on her shoulders. The dress featured a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her waist was cinched in. The bodice of the dress said “OH NO” in red embroidery while the rest of the frock flowed into a flowy, ruffle-trimmed skirt.

She accessorized with a pair of extremely high straw wedges with white leather straps on the front and a pair of oversized black and gold sunglasses. A high ponytail that was curled in the back completed her stylish look.

Kate has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, just yesterday, she posted a video of her and a friend lounging on beach chairs while wearing mermaid tails and bikini tops. In the video, Kate wore a bright pink strapless bandeau top with a mermaid tail while dancing to Cher.

In the video, Kate wore a bubblegum pink bikini top that was low-cut and revealed ample cleavage while her mermaid tail was high-waisted and skintight. She moved the pink and blue tail while dancing along to Cher and she accessorized with a high ponytail and oversized square sunglasses.