Kate Beckinsale Wears Strapless Pink Bikini & Mermaid Tail While Soaking Up The Sun

Kate Beckinsale is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 49-year-old posted a video of her and a friend lounging on beach chairs while wearing mermaid tails and bikini tops. In the video, Kate wore a bright pink strapless bandeau top with a mermaid tail while dancing to Cher.

Kate’s bubblegum pink bikini top was low-cut and revealed ample cleavage while her mermaid tail was high-waisted and skintight. She moved the pink and blue tail while dancing along to Cher and she accessorized with a high ponytail and oversized square sunglasses.

This isn’t the first time Kate wore this cute pink bikini, in fact, a few weeks ago she posted a photo rocking the strapless bikini while lounging on a swan float in the pool. This time, she styled the top with the matching high-rise scrunched bottoms and she threw her hair up into a middle-parted messy bun.

Kate loves to rock sexy swimsuits on Instagram and just recently she wore a blue and white Greggs one-piece with a low-cut scoop neckline that revealed major cleavage. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thick white leather belt and topped her look off with a white headband veil.

When Kate isn’t rocking swimsuits, she is usually dressed to the nines at events, and just the other day she looked stunning when she wore a strapless purple and white floral Bach Mai Resort 2023 dress with a pair of bright pink Valentino Garvani Tan-Go Platform Pump in Patent Leather.