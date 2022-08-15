Kate Beckinsale Rocks Sexy Green Bikini As She Flaunts Her Jewelry In New Photos

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale is iced out in her bikini! The 49-year-old actress showed off her fit physique in a carousel of photos she shared on Instagram on Aug 15. In the stunning snapshots, she donned a teeny lime green bikini that featured a bandeau top and high-leg bottoms. She had her brunette hair thrown up into a voluminous bun and wore oversized light pink shades to shield her eyes from the sun.

What really stood out, though, was her sparkling jewelry from Candy Ice, a growing brand that has been worn by Kate, Sarah Hyland, Keke Palmer, and several other stars. She showed off her jewelry in a close-up snap in the second slide of her post, which let her sparkling layered bracelets shine. She also wore a pearl necklace that featured small charms hanging from it layered with another sparkling necklace that matched her bracelets. “Girl’s best friend,” she wrote with a heart emoji, diamond emojis, and the brand’s Instagram handle.

The beautiful bikini shot came just one day after the Guilty Party actress posted another one. The outfit was a unique take on poolside clothing and consisted of super short, white, lace, and ruffled shorts, an orange bandeau bikini top, and a green cardigan she wore slightly off her shoulders. She paired the fun ‘fit with sky-high strappy heels and black sunglasses and once again had her hair thrown up into a bun. Kate playfully posed against a wall in the photo and joked in the caption, writing, “He’ll never find me here.”

Kate showed off her personality further on Aug. 1 when she posted a video of herself donning another cute suit while floating in the pool with her cat. In the clip, she lay on a pool float in a black two-piece with white trim while her cat rested on her stomach. “He’s floating like a butterfly,” she captioned the silly shot.

Kate also posted about her cat for International Cat Day, which fell on Aug. 8 alongside International Female Orgasm Day, another so-called holiday she made sure to celebrate. Instead of wearing a bikini, she opted for a pair of daisy dukes, a graphic tee, and a striped cardigan. It’s certainly a swimsuit and cat-filled summer for the British actress!