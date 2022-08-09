Kate Beckinsale, 49, Wears Tiny Daisy Dukes To Celebrate International Cat Day & More: Video

Kate Beckinsale has a lot to celebrate! The 49-year-old model and actress took to Instagram on Aug. 9 in an adorable outfit of white daisy dukes that featured a frayed hem, a graphic tee, and a black and tan striped cardigan to celebrate her dog’s birthday, International Cat Day, and even International Female Orgasm Day, all of which fell on Aug. 8. Kate celebrated all three in a video she posted to her page that started with her, a male friend, and a female companion singing “Happy Birthday” to her 10-year-old pooch, Myf. Kate held Myf lovingly in her arms as her friend held a treat with a giant candle sticking out of it for Myf.

For the second phase of the video, they switched out Myf in favor of Kate’s two cats, Clive and Willow. As Kate attempted to figure out what to say in honor of International Cat Day, her friend, who held one cat as she held the other, attempted to sing the words “Happy International Cat Day” in the melody of “Happy Birthday”. Kate quickly cut her off and switched the theme to International Female Orgasm Day, which scared off the two men that were happily celebrating International Cat Day alongside Kate. Kate and her companion mumbled something about cats under their breaths, shrugged, and laughed after failing to find words to say in celebration of, well, the third celebration.

“Happy birthday Myf,” Kate captioned the post, which showed a close-up picture of Myf in its second slide. “happy #internationalcatday and happy #internationalfemaleorgasmday unless you happen to have the gays over (ps this was yesterday but I had bad service).”

The silly and high-spirited video is the third time in nine days the British star has featured her cats on her Instagram. On Aug. 1, she posted a video of herself floating in her pool in a white-outlined black bikini while her gray Persian cat, Clive, lounged on top of her. “He’s floating like a butterfly,” Kate captioned the fun post. A week later, the Underworld actress celebrated International Cat Day by sharing a sweet snapshot of herself petting Clive. Kate wore a blue and white checkered triangle bikini paired with thick-framed white sunglasses, while Clive was adorably dressed in a gray blouse.

Kate has never been too shy to share her deep love for felines, as they frequently make appearances on her Instagram page, whether it’s to show off the ‘fit of the day or to give fans some lighthearted behind-the-scenes of her day-to-day life with her cats. Kate, who celebrated her 49th birthday on July 26, opened up about her love for cats in 2019. “I’m very much a cat person. I had cats growing up when I was little, and a big dog,” she told People. “Cats are easier than dogs,” she continued. “You don’t have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo.”