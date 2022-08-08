Kate Beckinsale, 49, Celebrates International Cat Day In A Bikini With Her Pet Persian

Kate Beckinsale, 49, really loves her two cats – and she let her fans know by wearing a skimpy bikini on Instagram! On Monday, August 8, Kate looked every bit the Hollywood movie star as she posed with her pet Persian, Clive, to celebrate International Cat Day.

A fellow cat lover fan shared the snap of Kate on Instagram. In the sweet pic, Kate was lounging on her side with her head propped up with one arm. With the other hand, Kate stroked her cat, Clive. The adorable duo was both dressed to the 9’s for the very special day. Kate wore a vintage-looking bikini that was checkered blue and white. She wore an oversized pair of white-framed sunglasses with dark lenses. Clive was in the photo too and he was a bit overdressed for the occasion considering the weather in Los Angeles is hot! Clive didn’t look too amused as he posed with his beloved owner, who most likely didn’t get the perfect pic in just one shot!

One day prior, on Sunday, Kate shared a photo to honor the holiday with her other cat, Willow. In the series of photos that she also shared on Instagram, Kate got even more glammed up. Holding her white kitty, she rocked a pink mini dress that had gorgeous frills at the edge of the sleeves and bottom of the skirt. She accompanied the look with a pair of high pink heels and had her hair pulled back behind her head. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold earrings. In the last photo in the series, Kate included a photo of In N’ Out burger, which she most likely stopped at to pay homage to her cats.

Fans took to the comment section of the post, which was captioned Animal Style to mimic the burger joint’s famous combo, to weigh in on Kate’s look. While fan @vasmorgan commented on her choice in attire by commenting “Love this outfit,” another fan was mainly focused on the final photo in the set. Her fan @lisamejuto left a comment for the iconic burger company, which said, “The best burgers ever.”