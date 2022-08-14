Kate Beckinsale, 49, Rocks Orange & White Bikini With Platform Sandals: Photo

Kate Beckinsale, 49, showed off her epic summer style, in her latest Instagram pic. The actress donned a light orange strapless bikini top under a green cardigan, that was draped over her shoulders, and white bottoms as she posed outside in between two large windows of a house with hands on her hips. She also rocked white platform sandals and sunglasses as her long hair was up in a twisted high bun.

“He’ll never find me here,” she cleverly captioned the photo. Once it was shared, her fans took to the comments section to share kind words. “You look great!” one fan exclaimed while another shared that she was “well hidden.” A third called her their “forever Hollywood crush” and a fourth called her their “dream girl.”

Kate’s latest pretty photo comes just four days after she celebrated her dog Myf‘s birthday, International Cat Day, and International Female Orgasm Day with a post. It included a video of her singing “Happy Birthday” to her pooch along with some pals. She also showed off her cats and when she cheekily mentioned International Female Orgasm Day, two of her friends hilariously walked away.

“Happy birthday Myf 💕 happy #internationalcatday and happy #internationalfemaleorgasmday unless you happen to have the gays over (ps this was yesterday but I had bad service),” she wrote, indicating she shared the post a day late, in the caption. The post also included a close-up pic of Myf.

In addition to Myf’s birthday, Kate celebrated her own trip around the sun back in July. She marked the occasion by posting two funny pics of her standing on a couch while wearing a white crop top with the band Clash‘s logo on it, black underwear, and black knee-high boots. There were large letter balloons spelling out her first name hanging from the ceiling behind her and she was holding one of her pets as her friend laid on her side on the couch below.