Kate Beckinsale Rocks Pink Bandeau Bikini As She Lounges On A Pool Float With Her Cat

Kate Beckinsale, 49, knows what the essentials are for summer fun: a bikini, pool floaties, and her cat! The Pearl Harbor actress shared a series of fun bikini photos on her Instagram on August 28. She captioned the sweet post, “One is never too old,too grey or too furry to discover new joys #clive.”

She clearly likes to keep her days of R&R super stylish, and she makes it look so effortless! While on the swan floaties, Kate wore a hot pink bandeau bikini with black oversized sunglasses for the pool day. She also chose to style her hair in a casual, but cute updo.

And it’s clear that her cat, Clive, has inherited Kate’s style, as he also rocked an adorable pair of blue shorts while in the pool. Clive lounged on the swan floaties and soaked up the sun with his stylish owner. And for a cat, that’s a sight you don’t see too often!

Both Kate and Clive received many compliments on Instagram, as her fans couldn’t help but notice how great they looked! One user commented, “Hottest 49 Year Old on Planet Earth”, while other talked about her adorable cat! Someone wrote, “There’s no cat cooler than Clive”, while a separate fan said what many of us were thinking, “Omg..my cat would never he’d freak out, pop the floaty then freak out even more falling in the water lmao.”

The mom-of-one also shared another set of bikini photos on August 17, and those were more comical than stylish! Kate wore a green bikini and realized that it could be a “green screen bikini”, as she photoshopped hilarious photos onto her swimsuit. She captioned the post, “Thanks @davidacuff for showing me all the possibilities with a green screen bikini I think I like the fox and the Queen best but Willow’s ‘I did not consent to this’ face is incredible too.”

And of course, some of Kate’s famous friends like Sarah Silverman, 51, commented on the post as well. Sarah wrote, “The bottom right one is an assault on your only daughter!!”, to which Kate replied, “@sarahkatesilverman I’ve got proper guilt about it.” It’s nice to see Kate is enjoying the sweltering summer heat with some good laughs and stylish bikini photos!