Kate Beckinsale Rocks Pink Bandeau Bikini As She Lounges On A Pool Float With Her Cat

Sizzling summer! Kate Beckinsale shared a series of super sexy bikini photos while she took a dip in the pool with her furry friend.

By:
August 29, 2022 5:56PM EDT
Kate Beckinsale
View gallery
Singer Dua Lipa wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 02 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA576798_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her voluptuous curves in a hot pink bikini as she takes a ride on a yacht with boyfriend Scott Disick in Miami. 25 Nov 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie; Scott Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA556401_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tennis star Serena Williams takes a dip in the ocean wearing a two piece bikini with a pink top and leopard print bottom in Miami Beach, Florida. Serena was took a break from her rehab efforts with a day at the beach. Serena has been taking a break from tennis to rehab a foot injury. 14 Apr 2011 Pictured: Serena Williams. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638458_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Beckinsale, 49, knows what the essentials are for summer fun: a bikini, pool floaties, and her cat! The Pearl Harbor actress shared a series of fun bikini photos on her Instagram on August 28. She captioned the sweet post, “One is never too old,too grey or too furry to discover new joys #clive.”

She clearly likes to keep her days of R&R super stylish, and she makes it look so effortless! While on the swan floaties, Kate wore a hot pink bandeau bikini with black oversized sunglasses for the pool day. She also chose to style her hair in a casual, but cute updo.

And it’s clear that her cat, Clive, has inherited Kate’s style, as he also rocked an adorable pair of blue shorts while in the pool. Clive lounged on the swan floaties and soaked up the sun with his stylish owner. And for a cat, that’s a sight you don’t see too often!

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet in 2013. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Both Kate and Clive received many compliments on Instagram, as her fans couldn’t help but notice how great they looked! One user commented, “Hottest 49 Year Old on Planet Earth”, while other talked about her adorable cat! Someone wrote, “There’s no cat cooler than Clive”, while a separate fan said what many of us were thinking, “Omg..my cat would never he’d freak out, pop the floaty then freak out even more falling in the water lmao.”

The mom-of-one also shared another set of bikini photos on August 17, and those were more comical than stylish! Kate wore a green bikini and realized that it could be a “green screen bikini”, as she photoshopped hilarious photos onto her swimsuit. She captioned the post, “Thanks @davidacuff for showing me all the possibilities with a green screen bikini I think I like the fox and the Queen best but Willow’s ‘I did not consent to this’ face is incredible too.”

And of course, some of Kate’s famous friends like Sarah Silverman, 51, commented on the post as well. Sarah wrote, “The bottom right one is an assault on your only daughter!!”, to which Kate replied, “@sarahkatesilverman I’ve got proper guilt about it.” It’s nice to see Kate is enjoying the sweltering summer heat with some good laughs and stylish bikini photos!

More From Our Partners

ad