Kate Beckinsale, 49, Dresses Up One Piece Swimsuit With A Veil & Belt: Photo

Kate Beckinsale, 49, showed off her gorgeous tan body in a smoking hot social media photo. The British actress sported a one-piece swimsuit from GREGGS bakery chain’s line with Primark retail company. Kate’s blue swimsuit had the name of the U.K.-based food company written all over in white, alongside the yellow logo. Kate also wore a super cute white belt around her skinny waist.

Kate added more elegance to her look by wearing a see-through white veil in front of her face, with a big white bow on top of her head. The Underworld star also showed off a cute pair of silver earrings, plus her colorful red and yellow manicure and light pink lipstick, in the September 1 photo. Lastly, Kate put her brown hair up in a neat bun.

The Pearl Harbor actress captioned her Instagram post, “Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER.” Her followers flooded her comments section and gushed over her stylish swimsuit and perfect body. Honestly, Kate looked like she was ready for a swim in the pool and a wedding all at once in the photo!

This is probably one of Kate’s last swimsuit looks for the summer. She’s been rocking so many stylish summer-friendly outfits over the past few months that she’s showcased on Instagram. On August 28, she showed off a hot pink bandeau bikini as she soaked up the sun on a giant swan pool float. Kate was joined by her cat Clive, who was dressed in adorable pair of blue shorts while in the pool.

Kate turned 49 this summer, and she celebrated in another super fashionable outfit. While standing on a couch with balloons that spelt out her name, as seen in her IG photo, Kate rocked a pair of black underwear, a crop top with the band Clash’s logo and a set of knee-high black leather combat boots. Kate really does perfect any outfit that she wears, no matter what the occasion is!