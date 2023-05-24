Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Autopsy Report Reveals He Showed No Signs Of ‘Distress’ Before Suicide

A new autopsy report has shown that Stephen “tWitch” Boss didn’t show any outward signs that he was struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts prior to his death at 40 in December 2022. The late DJ’s wife Allison Holker revealed to investigators that tWitch hadn’t appeared to be suffering from depression or distress in a new report from The Blast, published on Tuesday, May 23.

While speaking to investigators, Allison told them that as far as she knew Stephen “does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation,” and she also said that he “does not have any mental health problems, does not have any financial issues or marital problems.”

Besides revealing that tWitch didn’t have any previous indications of mental health issues, the toxicology report revealed that he had no drugs or alcohol in his system when he died. The report also revealed that when the dancer’s body was found, his belongings were kept neat in the hotel room. “On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 at 11:10 hours, the hotel manager and housekeeping staff entered the room, as the decedent had not checked out. They discovered the decedent’s possessions still in the room and subsequently found the decedent unresponsive in the shower with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the report said. “A table was located against the north wall of the room which held a backpack containing various notebooks and a laptop computer. The decedent’s clothes were neatly folded and stacked on the table.”

Since Stephen’s death, it has been revealed that he didn’t leave a will. It was also reported that he did leave a note where he said that he had struggled with “past challenges” but didn’t provide further details, according to TMZ. Allison opened up about not knowing about her husband’s struggles in her first interview with People after his death on May 2. “No one had any inkling that he was low,” she admitted. “He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector.”

After tWitch’s death, Allison has paid tribute to him numerous times on her social media. Shortly following his passing, she mourned his loss in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.