Pedro Pascal Reveals If He Wants To Be A Father After Becoming The World’s Favorite ‘Daddy’

The internet’s “Daddy”, Pedro Pascal, has set the record straight regarding becoming anyone’s real-life dad during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 24. While sitting at the THR Round Table alongside other Hollywood hunks, the 48-year-old was asked what it’s like to be called “Daddy,” by his fans. “Yeah, I’m having fun with it,” The Last of Us star said. “I think it seems a little role related.” When Jeff Bridges, 73, asked Pedro if he is a real-life father, he quipped, “I’m not a daddy! And I’m not gonna be a daddy!”

In addition, the Chile native went on to explain how many of his roles were father figures to his co-stars’ characters. “There was a period where The Mandalorian is very daddy to Baby Grogu. Joel [from The Last of Us] is very daddy to Ellie,” he said. “These are daddy parts, that’s what it is.” Succession star Kieran Culkin, 40, couldn’t help but interject and joked about his “daddy parts” in response to Pedro. “I’m a daddy [and] nobody likes my daddy parts,” the father-of-two quipped.

Later in the video, Pedro opened up about what fans would do to him when they met him following his success on Game of Thrones. “I remember early, because of Game of Thrones, and the way that my character [Oberyn Martell] died – speaking of touching – people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes,” he explained. “And at first I was so earnest and kind of happy about the success of the character in the show and I would let them.” Pedro decided to stop allowing fans to touch him after he got an eye infection due to the constant physical interactions.

Most recently, ahead of the interview on Wednesday, Pedro rocked sizzling red ensemble to the Met Gala on May 1. The TV sensation boldly paired a bright-red Valentino dress shirt with a long cape and black dress shorts. Pedro tied the look together with black leather combat boots, a black tie, and a few gold rings. That evening, he even reunited with his The Last of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, 19, to pose for a selfie with Valentino Creative Director, Pier Paolo Piccioli. The hit HBO series premiered in Jan. 2023, about two months before the season finale premiered in March.

Aside from his recent work, Pedro recently made headlines for reminiscing about his cameo on Buffy the Vampire Slayer during an interview on Mar. 1. After Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, shared a screenshot of their scene together, Pedro was over the moon that she remembered him. “What I just found out that I’m very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so I can look it up myself — Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” he told Access Hollywood. “I want her to know that I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was.”