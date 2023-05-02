Pedro Pascal Reunites With ‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Star Bella Ramsey At Met Gala 7 Weeks After Finale: Photos

Many stars turned heads in amazing looks at the 2023 Met Gala, however, Pedro Pascal, 48, was instantly one of the internet’s best dressed. Amid rocking a red-hot ensemble, the Hollywood hunk made sure to reunite with his The Last Of Us co-star, Bella Ramsey, 19, while at the festivities on May 1. The two were pictured taking a selfie with Valentino Creative Director, Pier Paolo Piccioli, while inside the Met in New York City (see photo here).

Bella, who is nonbinary and uses any pronouns, smiled big for the selfie with Pedro and Pier. Her co-star also smiled big for the camera and was in the middle of Bella and the 55-year-old designer. Not only did the two co-stars reunite, but Pedro was also spotted taking a selfie with actor Bradley Cooper, 48, which the Chile native shared via his Instagram Story hours later (see photos here).

Ahead of their mini-reunion, which notably took place seven weeks after the series finale, Bella spoke with Entertainment Tonight about being determined to find Pedro at the Met. “I really want to find him… I think he’s coming up right now,” the 19-year-old quipped while on the red carpet. The reporter then revealed that Pedro was recently cast in the sequel to Paramount’s Gladiator, however, Bella was not aware. “Pedro? I did not know that!”, she said.

While on the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night, Bella rocked a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a traditional suit jacket and kilt worn with slacks underneath. The piece featured white embellishments and trim throughout, while Bella completed the ensemble with black leather boots and white eyeliner. Her look was notable on theme for this year, as it honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was known to love all-black pieces.

Meanwhile, Pedro became the internet’s favorite man at the Met Gala in a sexy red number by Valentino. The Mandalorian star opted for a black tie, a red button-up shirt, and a red cape with a long coat for his Met Gala debut. Pedro’s most jaw-dropping touch was arguably his black wool shorts that put his legs on full display. He tied the stunning outfit together with black patent leather military boots and black socks. Many people flocked to social media to gush over his look once he hit the red carpet. “I don’t know what it is about him but no matter what he’d wear I’d still love him,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Best dressed man.”