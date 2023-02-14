Bella Ramsey Wore A Chest Binder 90% Of The Time While Shooting ‘The Last Of Us’ To Help Her Focus

The Last Of Us on HBO is already one of this year’s hit TV series, which is why the show’s star Bella Ramsey, 19, sat down with British GQ on Feb. 13 to chat about it. When speaking with the outlet, the nonbinary actor (who uses any pronouns, but elected she/her for this interview) revealed that she used a chest binder for the “90 percent” of filming. “Which probably isn’t healthy, like please bind safely,” the brunette beauty noted. However, the outlet clarified that she did so because it allowed “her to focus better on set.”

Bella revealed that her co-star, Pedro Pascal, 47, was “super supportive”, given that his sister, Lux Pascal, 30, is transgender. The 19-year-old and Pedro shared many conversations about “gender and sexuality”, although, Bella noted they were not super heavy chats. “And they weren’t always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other,” she shared.

Although the rising star revealed to The New York Times on Jan. 11, that they identify as nonbinary, that doesn’t stop her from wanting to play all types of characters. “This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that],” Bella told GQ. “Catherine Called Birdy, I was in dresses. Young Elizabeth, I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun.”

Now that Season 2 of The Last Of Us was announced on Jan. 27, the UK native revealed that she’s looking forward to the next chapter of the show. “I mean, season one really was the best year of my life,” she quipped. “As the episodes come out, [they] bring back such good memories. I am nervous, of course. [But] I’m so excited to get the chance to do that again.” Bella stars in the show alongside Pedro, Mindhunter‘s Anna Torv, True Detective actor Gabriel Luna, and more.

Bella is not even 20 years old and is already making her mark in Hollywood. Not only is the she lead role in The Last Of Us, but she also stars in Lena Dunham‘s Catherine Called Birdy. A few other notable titles that Bella appears in include The Worst Witch, Game Of Thrones, Becoming Elizabeth, and more. She’s also already an award-winning performer with a Children’s BAFTA and a Critic’s Choice nomination under her belt.