Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence On Those Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumors

Ariana Madix went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to discuss all the drama from the “Scandoval,” including the new rumor that Raquel Leviss is pregnant. There’s been speculation online that Raquel, 28, is expecting a baby with Ariana’s ex, Tom Sandoval, following their bombshell affair. But Ariana, 37, told host Alex Cooper that she doesn’t believe the pregnancy rumors. “I don’t think so,” Ariana said in response to Alex mentioning the possibility that Raquel’s pregnant.

As fans know, Raquel and Tom, 39, had secretly been hooking up for months behind Ariana Madix‘s back, as she and Tom were in a nine-year relationship, and Raquel and Ariana were besties. News of their affair came to light at the beginning of March, breaking up Tom and Ariana for good. Tom and Raquel both publicly apologized to Ariana, but that did little to comfort her, and she cut them both out of her life.

The entire Vanderpump Rules cast got to hash out the drama at the Season 10 Reunion which filmed March 23. After the reunion, Raquel allegedly checked herself into a mental rehab facility. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for the reality star told People on April 14. Raquel’s rep also specified that the treatment was not a “rehab” but instead a “mental health and trauma therapy” program.

During the Call Her Daddy interview, Ariana was asked about VPR executive producer Alex Baskin‘s recent interview with Variety, where he said that “new” information was revealed at the reunion, and the whole cast doesn’t even know about it yet. Ariana said she doesn’t think the revelation is that Raquel is pregnant, or that Raquel also hooked up with Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies. “I’ve talked to our show runners and stuff, and I think I know what the deal is,” Ariana said. “But I’m not entirely sure.”

Ariana also shut down speculation that the entire “Scandoval” was staged by production for ratings. “For those naysayers, something like this happening months and months after we’re not filming, and there’s no cameras around, and they had to borrow a crew from Housewives of Beverly Hills to even film after, that is a nightmare for production and for our show,” she said on the podcast. “They want everything to happen in real time while we’re filming. Cause otherwise, you lose it. It’s gone or it’s hearsay.” Ariana also confirmed that she’s planning to return to the show for season 11.