A$AP Rocky Tells Club-Goers To Calm Down After They Fought In Front Of Pregnant Girlfriend Rihanna: Watch

A$AP Rocky, 34, was the chivalrous boyfriend as he told club goers to cool it after they fought in front of his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. In a widely circulated video, the rapper and soon to be father of two can be seen and heard at a club defending Rihanna, 35, who is expecting their second child, after an altercation. Rocky can be heard angrily telling them to “act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” as he huffed into a mic for all to hear. “I got my lady in here.” The dimly lit video, which you can see below, shows ASAP wearing a colorful shirt as he clutches the microphone and swears repeatedly. “Calm that s*** down, man,” he continued. “Don’t be in the section doing all that s***. Calm that s*** down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

It’s not yet clear when or where the video was taken, but what it obvious is the rapper’s commitment to protecting his baby mama. Riri announced her second pregnancy with a controversial Super Bowl halftime performance on February 12. Since then, she’s continued her iconic parade of maternity looks and finally revealed her son Rza’s name.

In a 2022 interview, he opened up about being a new father and his expectations for his kids. “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he told Dazed for its summer 2022 issue. “I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

Rocky then added that he hoped to raise his children to have “open” minds. “I hope to raise open-minded children,” he told the outlet. “Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.” Dazed then noted that he and Rihanna have already influenced a generation. “It’s beautiful that we can even do that,” he remarked. “Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

Also last year, a source told us that he had Riri’s back as she prepped for her Super Bowl performance. “Rocky has been a huge support system and told her that he plans on helping however he can,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the September report. “Whether that be to watch the baby day and night so she can rehearse, he let her know that he’s got her back.”