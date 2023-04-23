Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Yellow Crop Top With A$AP Rocky In Paris: Photos

A pregnant Rihanna, 35, was spotted out in Paris rocking a fuzzy yellow crop top while out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34. The “Rude Boy” singer embraced her bare, growing baby bump in the collared top as the two stepped out for dinner on Saturday, April 22. Rihanna paired the Y2K style shirt with a ‘7os inspired pair of purple velvet pants as well as a sparkly diamond necklace that matched her crystal adorned handbag. She kept her dark hair up in an updo showing off her gorgeous diamond stud earrings as they departed the trendy Caviar Kaspia restaurant.

Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakeem Myers — was all rock ‘n’ roll vibes with a jean packet bedazzled with silver hardware. He kept his face partially hidden by a pair of black sunglasses. He twinned with his longtime girlfriend with a pair of his own diamond stud earrings that gleamed under the camera lights. Ever the doting partner, he sweetly held Rihanna’s hand as they headed to a private vehicle either to their next destination or back to their hotel.

Rihanna announced her surprising second pregnancy as she rocked her baby bump in a red jumper during her first-ever Super Bowl performance back in February! She was glowing as she acknowledged her baby on board by gently rubbing her tummy at the top of the performance, immediately going into smash hit “B—- Better Have My Money.”

The Barbados native gave birth to her first child, a son, back in May 2022. Although she initially kept him hidden from public view, she finally shared a video of his face via TikTok in December of last year. In the adorable video, the baby was sweetly trying to grab her phone as she smiled and gave the camera a series of hilarious faces! Since, the baby — who’s name has yet to be publicly confirmed — has also appeared in a British Vogue spread with his proud parents!