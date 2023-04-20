Pregnant Rihanna Slays In Stiletto Boots & Mini Skirt While Expertly Balancing Son, 11 Months, On Her Hip: Photos

Rihanna looked fabulous when she put her baby bump on display while rocking a mini skirt & holding her baby son on her hip.

**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Rihanna and her son show her 2nd baby bump in Paris when she head for dinner at Cesar Paris Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5538793 200423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tonight Rihanna leaves ASAP Rocky and her son around 2 a.m. to eat with her friend Melissa Forde at the Cesar restaurant near the Champs Elysées in Paris.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews

Rihanna’s pregnancy style just keeps getting better and better and she proved that while out in Paris on April 20. The 35-year-old rocked a tiny denim mini skirt and cropped jean jacket that displayed her bare baby bump all while holding her son, 11 months old, on her hip.

Rihanna held her 11-month-old son on her hip while out to dinner in Paris on April 20. (Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews)

For the outing, Rihanna rocked a super oversized denim Gucci Resort 2023 Jacket that was left unbuttoned, revealing her bare pregnant belly underneath. The jacket featured massive gray denim sleeves covered in crystals and she accessorized with a low-rise button-up denim mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on display. Rihanna topped her look off with a pair of knee-high black leather stiletto boots with silver grommets on it and a diamond choker necklace.

As for RiRi’s son, he looked adorable in his trendy outfit as he wore a green velvet Fendi jacket that said “Trouble” on the back, and he styled the designer coat with a pair of cuffed jeans and black leather booties.

Rihanna rocked a Gucci Resort 2023 Jacket with a low-rise denim mini skirt & black leather boots. (Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews)

Rihanna has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits lately and her greatest accessory is her son. Just recently, Ri was out to dinner in LA with her son and A$AP Rocky when she wore an oversized vintage 90’s Wu-Tang Hockey Jersey with a completely see-through black Saint Laurent Sheer Tulle Maxi Skirt.

Rihanna wore a baggy black V-neck shirt that had the Wu-Tang Clan logo on the front and it was more like a dress and the bottom half featured thick white stripes. She styled the shirt and long black, tulle maxi skirt with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black Saint Laurent Slingback Open-Toe Heels, a Briony Raymond Vintage Pearl Necklace, a Popular Jewelry Custom Rih Diamond Ring, and a Xiv Karats Custom Mom Gold and Diamond Ring.

