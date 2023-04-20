Pregnant Rihanna Slays In Stiletto Boots & Mini Skirt While Expertly Balancing Son, 11 Months, On Her Hip: Photos

Rihanna’s pregnancy style just keeps getting better and better and she proved that while out in Paris on April 20. The 35-year-old rocked a tiny denim mini skirt and cropped jean jacket that displayed her bare baby bump all while holding her son, 11 months old, on her hip.

For the outing, Rihanna rocked a super oversized denim Gucci Resort 2023 Jacket that was left unbuttoned, revealing her bare pregnant belly underneath. The jacket featured massive gray denim sleeves covered in crystals and she accessorized with a low-rise button-up denim mini skirt that put her long, toned legs on display. Rihanna topped her look off with a pair of knee-high black leather stiletto boots with silver grommets on it and a diamond choker necklace.

As for RiRi’s son, he looked adorable in his trendy outfit as he wore a green velvet Fendi jacket that said “Trouble” on the back, and he styled the designer coat with a pair of cuffed jeans and black leather booties.

Rihanna has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits lately and her greatest accessory is her son. Just recently, Ri was out to dinner in LA with her son and A$AP Rocky when she wore an oversized vintage 90’s Wu-Tang Hockey Jersey with a completely see-through black Saint Laurent Sheer Tulle Maxi Skirt.

Rihanna wore a baggy black V-neck shirt that had the Wu-Tang Clan logo on the front and it was more like a dress and the bottom half featured thick white stripes. She styled the shirt and long black, tulle maxi skirt with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black Saint Laurent Slingback Open-Toe Heels, a Briony Raymond Vintage Pearl Necklace, a Popular Jewelry Custom Rih Diamond Ring, and a Xiv Karats Custom Mom Gold and Diamond Ring.