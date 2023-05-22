Amber Rose Is All Smiles With Ex Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards After His Split From Cher: Photos

Amber Rose had a big smile on her face as she met up with her ex, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards on May 20. The two were photographed chatting outside a car. In the pics, which you can see here, Alexander seemingly showed Amber something on his phone. The exes dated for three years before splitting in 2021 and have a three-year-old son, Slash, together.

This meeting comes following Alexander’s recent split from Cher, 77, who he dated for five months. They ended the relationship in April, with news breaking at the beginning of May. Cher and A.E., who have a 40 year age difference, were first linked when they were photographed holding hands in November 2022. Cher went on to confirm the romance, letting fans on Twitter know that he treats her “like a queen.”

Amber and A.E. split in August 2021, ahead of Slash’s 2nd birthday. At the time of the split, she took to her Instagram Story to accuse him of cheating on her with 12 women. “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of, there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*** him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore.”

A.E. went on to confirm the allegations. “I got caught,” he admitted. “I got caught before, you know? And she’s had enough, obviously. I love her, though. That’s like my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson, too, but I like women.” He also said that it was not in his nature to settle down. “I could give her a good, solid six months and really deprive myself for as long as I can take it, but I don’t want to live like that,” he concluded. Amber also has a son, Sebastian, with ex, Wiz Khalifa.

Since the 2021 breakup, Amber has been focusing on herself and her kids. During a Jan. 2023 interview on the Sofia With An F podcast, she admitted that dating is not on her mind right now. “I want to be single for the rest of my life,” she said. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex. I’m fine with being by myself to. I’m very happy to not share my bed with anyone.”