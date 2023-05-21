Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Twin In Fendi Swimsuits As She Gets Ready For ‘Married Girl Summer’

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens both rocked matching Fendi swimsuits on their honeymoon! The Olympic medalist, 26, and her football pro husband, 27, sported the designer swimwear for a cute photo in front of their hotel bungalow on what appeared to be their honeymoon. Simone opted for a FF print one piece, while Jonathan went with the same brown-and-black logo print in the swim trunks for men. While the two didn’t share a location for their tropical getaway, they looked in so in love as they gazed at each other in the cute pic. “Married girl summer,” Simone — who also sported a matching Fendi bucket hat — wrote in her caption. The caption is a take on Megan Thee Stallion’s popular catch phrase turned song “Hot Girl Summer,” which first caught on back in 2018.

The trip comes just two weeks after the pair tied the knot for the second time — this time with friends and family in Mexico at a luxury resort. Simone looked absolute sensational in her long white wedding gown by designer Galia Lahav, while Jonathan was dapper in a beige Adam Ross Leibold suit. Following the ceremony, which was officiated by Simone’s uncle, she took to Instagram to share a video montage of their intimate nuptials. “I can’t believe today is the day. It feels surreal,” she said in an interview part. “I love you so much. I can’t wait to love you forever. I think that’s what I’m most excited about — to love you forever,” Simone also said in the touching clip.

“a look into our most special day… I love being able to relive this day over & over. Thank you @irisfilmsatl for capturing our love!” she captioned the post, shouting out her videographer Tony Pombo.

The couple legally married, however, in Houston several days prior in an intimate courthouse wedding. “I do 🤍 officially owen,” Simone wrote on April 22. Jonathan also posted confirming the aisle walk, adding, “Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever. ”