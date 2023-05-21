Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Seen In 1st Photos Amid Reported Romance As They Arrive At LAX

Jonathan Majors, 33, and Meagan Good, 41, were seen for the first time since being romantically linked on Saturday. The actor and actress were photographed arriving at LAX from New York City and were holding hands and being affectionate while walking on the tarmac together. They both wore casual outfits, including a black hoodie and sweatpants for Jonathan and a maroon T-shirt and black leggings for Meagan.

The outing comes a week after it was reported that Jonathan and Meagan are a new couple. TMZ claimed the two talents were seen on a movie date together in Los Angeles over the May 5th weekend. At the time, the outlet reported that sources said they first started dating a few weeks prior to the outing.

Before their alleged new romance got attention, Jonathan made headlines for being involved in a legal situation that resulted in him getting arrested in March. He was accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute and was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment according to the police report obtained by HollywoodLife. A rep for the star denied the allegations with a statement that read, “He has done nothing wrong, we look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Jonathan’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry also told HollywoodLife that he is “innocent” of the accusation. “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” they said. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

As Jonathan continues to go through the legal situation, Meagan just finalized her divorce from Devon Franklin in 2022. The former spouses tied the knot in 2012 and Meagan took to Instagram to announce their split. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” she wrote. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”