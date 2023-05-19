Nick Cannon Doesn’t Have To Pay Child Support After Having 10 Kids, Bre Tiesi Says

On the day of the Season 6 premiere of Selling Sunset, the mother of Nick Cannon‘s 11-month-old son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi, spilled some tea about Nick’s child support payments. While chatting with her co-star, Amanza Smith, during the seventh episode, the model explained that after having 10 kids, the father of twelve doesn’t have to pay child support. “The way it works is like, after 10 [kids], the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” she explained. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”



After hearing Bre’s confirmation about the alleged child support arrangement, Amanza was quick to joke about him continuing to have more children. “That explains a lot, I guess,” she quipped. “I’d keep going too.” Although the father of her son is a world-famous TV personality, the mother-of-one revealed that she is very independent. “I take care of myself,” Bre added during the episode. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

Later, during her confessional interview, the latest cast member of the hit reality show, explained how hard she works to provide for her family. “I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my a** off to be where I’m at,” Bre said. “I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.” Nick and Bre welcomed their son, Legendary, in June 2022, and he has since welcomed four more children with other women.

Not only does Bre’s child support arrangement become a topic of conversation this season, but during the third episode she admitted that she’s in an “open” relationship, per PEOPLE. When her co-star Chelsea Lazkani asks about her dating life, Bre spilled the tea on her situation. “My situation’s interesting,” Bre explained on the show. “I don’t know if I would say I’m single, I’ve been in — I don’t want to call it open, but open relationship.” When Chelsea asks if she would be interested in a “polyamorous relationship,” Bre admitted she wasn’t sure. “I don’t know about that. I just know we had a baby, we’re really happy, so I’m really happy in my relationship now,” she concluded.

Bre most recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 5, and took to Instagram to show off the lavish Lamborghini that Nick had gotten for her. “Yesterday was just WOW.. I was firm in not celebrating this year, but daddy had other plans, even from Ireland.. I still can’t believe what I woke up to!!! @nickcannon I have no words,” her caption of the photos began. “I had to just sit here and stare at it, and cry with ledgy. You go above and beyond! We love you so much!!! If I didn’t already feel like a bad b****, I definitely do now!” Nick replied and sent his love to his lady in the comments. “Happy Born Day my love! You deserve it all and more!!! Lamborghini looks fly on you!! Now just be careful!!!”, the 42-year-old wrote.