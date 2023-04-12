Nick Cannon Fails To Accurately Name All 12 Children On ‘Howard Stern’ Show: Watch

Nick Cannon has finally had so many children, he can’t remember them all! In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, the serial dad, 42, left his daughter Onyx out when attempting to name all 12 of his kids. “You know their names? Everyone’s name?” host Howard Stern asked during the Monday, April 10 show. “Of course, I can name all — of course!” exclaimed Nick initially. “I’m gonna test you, hold on” replied Howard.

“Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe,” he said, beginning with his 11-year-old twins with ex wife Mariah Carey. He successfully listed Golden, 6, and Powerful Queen, 2, his two children with model Brittany Bell, then Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and Zen, his late son with model Alyssa Scott. The infant died at the age of just 5 months in December of 2021 of a brain tumor.

“And then from there, it’s Legendary, Legendary Love, then there’s Rise…” Howard then interrupted the “Masked Singer” host with a brutal truth. “You left out Onyx Ice Cole,” the shock jock informed the repeat father. Nick fumbled with a response, but ultimately gave up defending himself in the hilarious clip, which you can SEE HERE via Page Six. Nick welcomed Onyx with LaNisha Cole in September of 2022 — she was his ninth child.

LaNisha, as it happens, has seemingly shaded Nick before for leaving Onyx out of his public displays of famililial love. The diss came after Abby and Nick shared a family Christmas card on December 18, and hours later LaNisha took to Instagram stories to apparently address why she and her baby weren’t included.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!” she wrote at the time. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”