Nick Cannon Dresses As Santa On Christmas To Visit 6-Month-Old Son Legendary Love

Nick Cannon has taken upon the role of “St. Nick” quite literally! The 42-year-old serial father was seen bonding with one of his youngest children, 5-month-old Legendary Love, with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, 31. In a pic you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Bre took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to share a pic of the Wild N Out star and his son rocking matching Santa hats, and Nick wearing a full Santa suit with beard! “Ol saint @nickcannon,” she captioned the snap. She also shared a short carousel of three pics, in which all three wore matching plaid Christmas PJs while posing in front of a gorgeous white fireplace and Christmas tree.

In one pic, mother and son snuggled up to kiss Nick’s cheeks, while Nick and the precious tot both wore Santa hats again. “Wishing you all a very Ncredible and legendary Christmas,” she captioned the pics, alongside celebratory Santa themed emojis. “What a year! So thankful for my boys I love you so much! @nickcannon @legendarylovecannon.”

Many of the Selling Sunset star’s 531K followers were delighted with the peek into one branch of Nick’s rather large family life, and took to the comments section to react. “Merry Christmas to an Ncredible family,” quipped one fan, while another commented, “Of allllll the Cannon babies he is the cutest one!!! So so adorable.” “This is so beautiful! Merry Christmas to such a beautiful family,” gushed a third.

Nick, who has famously fathered 11 children so far across 5 relationships, recently admitted Christmas would be quite a task, attempting to visit all his kids for the holiday. “Me and Santa Claus do it together,” he told TMZ ahead of the holiday. “I told you. I have the same vibe as Santa Claus. I’ll be traveling all night.”

All night, indeed. Nick also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52, and sons Rise Messiah and Golden, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, 35. Abby De La Rosa is mom to toddler twins Zion and Zillion and infant daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, while he also shares Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. His infant son Zen with model Alyssa Scott passed away in December of 2021. However, she recently announced another pregnancy with the singer and show host.