Alyssa Scott Poses For Holiday Photo With Daughter Zeela, 4, As She Expects Baby With Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is ready for the holidays! The model posed for a stunning holiday photoshoot with her daughter Zeela, 4. Alyssa also cradled her growing baby bump in many of the photos, which you can see here, via her Instagram. She seemed excited to welcome her new child with Nick Cannon, which will be The Masked Singer host’s 12th child.

Alyssa was absolutely glowing in the photos, and she stunned in a red, long-sleeve, backless dress. She also wore a pair of silver high heels and had her hair tied back in a bun. Her daughter sported a festive, red Christmas dress with holiday designs on the skirt. The mother-daughter pair posed in front of a Christmas tree with presents under it and a series of gold and white ornaments sitting next to them. The mother and daughter posed in a variety of different poses, including a sweet shot of Zeela holding her mom’s hands.

In the captions for the posts, Alyssa explained how much she loves the holiday season. “My favorite time of year,” she wrote in one caption with plenty of festive emojis. In another, she simply wrote, “Happy Holidays,” along with a white heart.

Alyssa announced that she was pregnant in an October Instagram announcement. The coming baby will be her third child and second with Nick. Her pregnancy came months after she and the talk show host’s son Zen tragically died following a battle with a brain tumor. While she didn’t include Nick in the initial announcement, she confirmed it was the Wild N’ Out star’s baby when she shared a nude photo shoot of the two of them in a bathtub together. The baby will be Nick’s 12th child.

Alyssa paid tribute to her late son when he would’ve celebrated his first birthday in August. She shared an emotional message as well as a tribute video on her Instagram. “Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love,” she wrote. “I will be wishing he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH.”