Khloe Kardashian Shares Cute New Photos Of Her Baby Boy While Mocking Sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian served up some serious sass this week! The 38-year-old Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 19 to share a sweet new photo of herself holding her son, but didn’t miss out on an opportunity to poke fun of her older sister, Kim Kardashian, 42. In the photo, which showed her standing in front of cabinets holding her 9-month-old son in her left arm, Khloé donned a baby tee with a photo of Kim’s face on it. Printed below the unflattering pic of Kim was the phrase, “Get Your F****** Ass Up and Work,” Kim’s infamous line from her controversial 2022 interview with Variety.

Despite the rage Kim’s message caused, Khloé seemed to support the words. “In my best Kim K voice!” she captioned the post. The Good American founder‘s post included two photos of her holding her baby boy, who was turned away from the camera and whose name has not yet been announced to the public. Khloé looked super cute in distressed bell bottoms, while her son rocked beige shorts and a gray tee.

Khloé’s son was born in Aug. 2022, about nine months after the news of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s paternity battle broke. In Dec. 2021, Tristan was outed for cheating on Khloé yet again, and in January of 2022, it was confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Tristan also shares a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Khloé and a 6-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. The second cheating scandal broke the couple up seemingly for good, but they have remained close as co-parents.

In fact, Khloé sent reconciliation rumors flying when she posted a sweet tribute to Tristan on his 32nd birthday on Instagram in March. “Happy birthday @realtristan13

You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them,” Khloé wrote alongside a slideshow that showed Tristan spending time with several of his kids. “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud.”

As mentioned above, Khloé’s shirt of Kim is not the first time she served up some sass this week. On Monday, May 15, the mother of two took to her Instagram Story to share a lesson on how to tell her and her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, apart. She gave plenty of sarcasm when joking that she and Kourtney look so similar — because in reality, they don’t. However, she gave people the benefit of the doubt because their personalities are so alike. “She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical… So I get how people mix us up,” she quipped. Thanks for the laughs KoKo!