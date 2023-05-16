Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At People Who Think She’s Kourtney: ‘Height Is A Dead Give Away’

Some people are konfusing their Kardashians — and Khloe Kardashian had the most hilarious response. The 38-year-old Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 15 to share a lesson on how to tell her apart from her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, after she got tired of being called Kourtney. She began her lesson by sharing some background behind the issue with white text over a pink screen.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me and Kourtney Kardashian apart this is for you,” she began. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help. Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtney’ as I walked by… This one’s got you.” The sass is real!

Her next slide showed brunette Kourtney in a moody pose for a selfie with black lipstick on. “This is my sister Kourtney,” she wrote above the pic. “She’s pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical… So I get how people mix us up.” Khloe continued, “A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, where as I am 99% of the time a blonde.”

The Good American founder continued her sarcasm by writing above another picture of Kourtey with short brown hair. This time, she donned a crop top that showed some of her underboob. “I get it she is hot as f***… Again, maybe this is where people keep blending us together because we are f****** identical in the way we look,” she remarked.

She then took a moment to showcase the most obvious difference between her and the mom of three: their height. Alongside a red carpet pic of Kourtney, Khloe wrote, “Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny… I am about 5 [ft.] 10 [in.] in.” She added, “This is quite a height difference, so if we’re standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway.”

She followed up with a hilarious picture of her and the rest of her famous sisters photoshopped onto a height graph to show the differences in all of their heights. Khloe had herself as the second tallest sister, behind her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner. “The resemblance is uncanny. Yes, I get it,” she quipped.

Khloe’s next sass-filled slide showed a stunning picture of her at sunset. “This is what I look like on a great day,” she noted. “And during golden hour … but still my hair is blonde, I’m tall and my eyes are lighter than hers.” The mom of two then added a Kardashians promo shot of her, her four sisters, and their momager, Kris Jenner, posing together. She encouraged viewers to guess which one is Kourtney and which one is her.

Khloe even took another moment to comment on how often she and Kourtney get confused, recalling that the Elvis Presley impersonator at the faux wedding Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, had in Las Vegas in 2022 made the mistake. “This happens to us on a daily basis multiple times a day. I’m being conservative by saying a daily basis,” she further explained. The mix-up even made the cut in Travis and Kourtney’s wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part, which dropped on Hulu in April.

To wrap things up, Khloe utilized another pink background for some sassy text. “I hope my presentation helped those that have been confused for over 20 years,” she said alongside four heart emojis.

To make sure people got the point, Khloe also posted the cover art for the 1988 film, Twins, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. The image played on the actors’ major height difference and included the tagline, “Only their mother can tell them apart.” She wrote the same phrase in the next slide, which showed a stunning pic of the sisters in the same sheer bodysuits, but with Kourt utilizing black undergarments and Khloe sticking with a nude theme. Kourtney had her signature brunette hair, while Khloe rocked platinum blonde locks.

Kourtney appeared to approve the message and shared several of Khloe’s lesson slides to her own Instagram Story. On top of Khloe’s first slide, she noted that people were mistaking her for Khloe at the Grammys. Hopefully, people can now tell Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian apart with no errors. Kourtney has certainly made it as klear as day!