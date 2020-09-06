The KarJenner Sisters’ Sexiest Pics Of Summer 2020: Bikini Photos & More

The KarJenner girls know how to heat things up on Instagram, and that was no different in summer 2020. Here are some of the best pics they blessed our feeds with!

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian didn’t let coronavirus quarantine regulations keep them from having a top-notch summer. Thanks to private jets, luxurious houses with pools and more, the sisters were still able to have a good time during summer 2020. Of course, they shared a lot of their happenings with fans on Instagram, and there were some pretty steamy pics from their fun!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney managed to do a lot of local traveling in summer 2020. She and her kids spent a lot of time in Malibu, while also taking road trips to other states for even more fun. However, some of the best moments were had closer to home. Kourt posed by the pool at her mom, Kris Jenner’s, house in Palm Springs while wearing a tiny bikini. She was with her new pal, Addison Rae, in the pic, and fans were drooling over how great the ladies looked!

Of course, there were also plenty of amazing photos taken on the family getaways, as well. While in Malibu, Kourtney donned a sexy, Fendi one-piece swimsuit and posed on the steps of the beach house that she rented for several weeks. She looked beyond fierce with her sunglasses on and a tiny handbag by her side.

Kim Kardashian

For Kim, summer 2020 has been a bit difficult, as she’s been dealing with her husband, Kanye West’s, mental health struggles. However, there’s still been time for some fun. The West family spent a lot of time in nature this summer, and Kim shared a photo of herself hanging out on a boat in August. She wore bikini bottoms and a tight orange top while posing on the ship.

The reality star has also been doing a lot of promotion for her SKIMS collection, so we’ve seen plenty of shots of her rocking undergarment looks from the line. Kim loves taking photos and videos of herself trying on clothes in her closet, and the selfies were aplenty in summer 2020. SKIMS just celebrated its one year anniversary, too.

Khloe Kardashian

A lot of Khloe’s Instagram feed is photos of her daughter these days, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t also some sexy shots. In fact, Khloe and True wore matching bikinis during a tropical vacation this summer, and Khloe shared a pic of the twinning look on her page. Her bikini bod was on-point in the zebra print swimsuit, and she held True in her arms as they hung out by the edge of the water.

In another vacation shot, Khloe wore a bikini and a wrap skirt and posed on some steps. True made an appearance once again, as she stood in front of her mom and smiled for the camera. Khloe wore sunglasses and wedged shoes to complete her summertime look and she looked like she was having a blast on the sunny getaway.

Kendall Jenner

There were plenty of bikini photos on Kendall’s Instagram page this summer. In July, she shared a selfie of herself in a string swimsuit in the bathroom. She also rocked a cowboy hat in the image, and covered her face with her phone so that her body was the main attraction of the pic. Kendall always likes to keep things elusive with her posts, as well, and captioned her pic with a simple avocado emoji

In August, the model shared pictures of herself at the beach at nighttime. Once again, she was wearing a two-piece swimsuit, but this time, there were fun fireworks in the background of her shots. She paired her swimsuit with high-waisted white pants and also shared a video of herself watching the firework show in awe.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie took some friends and family members away to the beach for her 23rd birthday celebration, and she shared a plethora of sexy bikini pics from the getaway. In one shot, she showered off in an outdoor shower while wearing her swimsuit. The sultry pics received a lot of love on Instagram, and the pics also showed off the massive house the group was staying in while they were away.

The makeup mogul also wore a hot pink bikini and posed for a series of images on a row of white steps at the mansion. She pulled her hair back into an updo with bangs hanging down her forehead for the pics, and her photographer got some candid shots as she tried to find the right pose. These ladies definitely did not disappoint in summer 2020!