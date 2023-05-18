Angelina Jolie Wears Platform Sandals & White Dress On Daughter Date With Zahara

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, have been spotted spending quality time together once again. One day after they were photographed traveling through New York’s JFK Airport, the mother-daughter duo was seen exiting the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday, May 18. The Maleficent actress looked dolled up for the outing, wearing a floor-length white sundress with a v-neckline and stitching below the bust. She added some height to her fit frame with white platform sandals. Angie wore her brunette hair down in a middle part and protected her eyes from the sun with some aviator sunglasses.

Zahara, who just finished up her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., wore a completely opposite outfit from her mother. Zahara donned an all-black ensemble of bootcut slacks and a plain tee. She paired it with a brown cardigan and white shoes, and accessorized with a silver necklace. She appeared to energize for the day with a bottled coffee beverage.

It’s not clear what Angelina and Zahara had planned for the day, but it’s not uncommon to see the pair spending time together. In Oct. 2022, Angelina visited Zahara for her university’s Homecoming weekend and kindly took pictures with some fans. After the visit, a person close to the Jolie clan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Zahara was “happy” and “thrilled” to have her famous mom visit. Over Thanksgiving break, Zahara returned home and was photographed with her mom after they did some shopping at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. The mother-daughter duo were also spotted shopping while Zahara was home for winter break the following month, and enjoying a day in the Big Apple before Zahara returned to Spellman for her second semester of freshman year.

Their most recent outing came one day after Angelina announced on Instagram that she is launching an initiative to connect fashion lovers, experts, and professionals around the globe. “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create,” she began in the caption that accompanied a photo displaying her collective’s name: Atelier Jolie.

“Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to growing this with you.”

Between family bonding time, work, and passion projects, Angelina is one busy gal!