Angelina Jolie Wears Platform Sandals & White Dress On Daughter Date With Zahara

Angelina Jolie's mother-daughter day with Zahara comes shortly after she wrapped up her freshman year at Spelman College. See pics from their latest outing here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 18, 2023 3:14PM EDT
Angelina Jolie Zahara
View gallery
Angelina Jolie goes shopping with baby Zahara Marley. ANGELINA JOLIE OUT AND ABOUT IN CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2005
New York, NY - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara are pictured exiting the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Angelina Jolie and Zahara get ready to fly high as the duo says bye to the Big Apple after a short visit. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie, 47,  and her daughter,  Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, have been spotted spending quality time together once again. One day after they were photographed traveling through New York’s JFK Airport, the mother-daughter duo was seen exiting the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday, May 18. The Maleficent actress looked dolled up for the outing, wearing a floor-length white sundress with a v-neckline and stitching below the bust. She added some height to her fit frame with white platform sandals. Angie wore her brunette hair down in a middle part and protected her eyes from the sun with some aviator sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie Zahara
Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara, step out in New York City on May 18, 2023 (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

Zahara, who just finished up her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., wore a completely opposite outfit from her mother. Zahara donned an all-black ensemble of bootcut slacks and a plain tee. She paired it with a brown cardigan and white shoes, and accessorized with a silver necklace. She appeared to energize for the day with a bottled coffee beverage.

Angelina Jolie Zahara
Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara, appeared to have stayed at New York City’s Greenwich Hotel (Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)(Photo: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

It’s not clear what Angelina and Zahara had planned for the day, but it’s not uncommon to see the pair spending time together. In Oct. 2022, Angelina visited Zahara for her university’s Homecoming weekend and kindly took pictures with some fans. After the visit, a person close to the Jolie clan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Zahara was “happy” and “thrilled” to have her famous mom visit. Over Thanksgiving break, Zahara returned home and was photographed with her mom after they did some shopping at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. The mother-daughter duo were also spotted shopping while Zahara was home for winter break the following month, and enjoying a day in the Big Apple before Zahara returned to Spellman for her second semester of freshman year.

Their most recent outing came one day after Angelina announced on Instagram that she is launching an initiative to connect fashion lovers, experts, and professionals around the globe. “I’m starting something new today—a collective where everyone can create,” she began in the caption that accompanied a photo displaying her collective’s name: Atelier Jolie.

“Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression,” she continued. “I’m looking forward to growing this with you.”

Between family bonding time, work, and passion projects, Angelina is one busy gal!

More From Our Partners

ad