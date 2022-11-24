Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.

Angelina opted for a long trench coat, dark pants, and a pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the paparazzi. Her daughter was also dressed in black, choosing to wear a pair of black-and-white Converse All-Stars instead of her mom’s high heels. They made their way to their car before driving off.

This reunion comes after Angelina saw Zahara off for her first year attending Spelman College. The Tomb Raider star posed next to her daughter and Spelman’s Vice-President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, in early August during the official campus drop-off. Zahara is a freshman at the famed Atlanta-based HBCU (historically black colleges and universities), marking the second of Angelina and Brad’s children to go off to college. Angie’s oldest, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, attends Yonsei University in South Korea.

Having another child head off to school was “tough for Angelina,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time, “but luckily, her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it.” Her other children — Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 – gave Angie some “extra TLC” following Zahara’s departure. “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive. Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids.”

Angie also reunited with Zahara during Homecoming Weekend at the end of October. “Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” one person tweeted while sharing a photo of her alongside the mother-daughter duo. Zahara was “so happy” to spend time with her mom at the school, an insider told HollywoodLife. “This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months. Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming.”