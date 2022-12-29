Keanu Reeves Channels His ‘Matrix’ Movies In Head To Toe Black In NYC: Photos

Keanu Reeves, 58, channeled his inner Neo from The Matrix on Dec. 29, while out and about in New York City. The Hollywood hunk rocked an all-black outfit that featured black jeans, a faded zip-up hoodie, and a velvet sports coat. Keanu accessorized his ensemble with a black beanie, a scarf, and brown all-weather boots for the chilly winter stroll. In addition, the 58-year-old sported quite a bit of scruff and shaggy long tresses that could be seen coming out of his beanie.

The John Wick star was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel located near lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon. Keanu’s outing in the Big Apple comes amid his preparations to promote his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Joining the handsome actor in the film includes Donnie Yen, Asia Kate Dillon, Scott Adkins, Laurence Fishburne, and more.

Keanu’s outing also comes two months after he released his comic book, BRZRKR Vol. 2, on Sept. 21. He even made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time to promote the book and chat about his latest film projects. When the host, Jimmy Kimmel called Keanu a “comic book nerd” he responded with clarification on the word. “I might have lost my nerd card as I got older, because when I was younger I was pretty frickin’ nerdy,” he said. Keanu then told the TV personality that he would visit comic book stores in his youth and collected many different comics.

Of course, many were surprised that the legendary actor pursued a career in comics in his later years. “I feel like though when you’re a kid and you’re a comic book nerd but when you hit 50 and you’re still into comic books, you’re a NERD!”, Jimmy said to the actor. Keanu then accepted the term with a chuckle. “Alright man I’ll be a nerd,” he exclaimed. In addition to BRZRKR Vol. 2, Keanu published the series first edition in Sept. 2021.

Aside from the world of comics, Keanu is still keeping busy by working on multiple movies. As mentioned above, he is gearing up for the 2023 release of the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise. In addition, he will also star in the spinoff movie of the film, Ballerina, starring Blonde actress Ana de Armas, per Collider. Others included in the project will be Carrie actress Chloë Grace Moretz, The Addams Family‘s Anjelica Huston, and more. At this time an official release date for Ballerina has not been announced.