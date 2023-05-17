Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara, 18, Smile During A Trip To NYC Together: See Photo

Mother-and-daughter goals! Angelina Jolie, 47, was a doting mom while traveling through JFK Airport in New York City on May 16. The Maleficent star and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, walked hand-in-hand as they made their way through the travel center on Tuesday (SEE PHOTOS HERE). While making her way through JFK, Angelina rocked a white maxi dress complete with a black cardigan sweater. She completed the airport ensemble with white sandals, a tote bag, and black sunglasses.

While with her proud mother-of-six, Zahara kept her travel outfit cozy, yet stylish. The 18-year-old opted for a grey mini skirt and a simple grey t-shirt. She made sure to add a brown cardigan to the look to ensure she would stay warm amid the spring afternoon. Zahara was also pictured carrying a cozy grey blanket along with her bright-red purse in tow.

The adorable mother-and-daughter travel date comes nearly one year after Brad Pitt‘s ex-wife announced that their daughter would be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, that fall. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Angelina captioned the photo at the time. By Aug. 2022, the teenager’s A-lister momma was spotted helping her daughter move into the college dorms.

Angelina adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005, nearly a decade prior to marrying Brad in 2014. The famous exes other five children include: Maddox, 20, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Although they called it quits on their five-year-long marriage in 2019, Brad was granted “joint and legal custody” of their kids, according to TODAY. Prior to getting married, Angelina and her ex’s courtship began in 2005, famously the same year he divorced Jennifer Aniston.

Most recently, Angelina remembered her own mom, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007. The Oscar winner shared a throwback photo of her mom to raise awareness on breast cancer on May 8. “Tomorrow would have been my mother’s 73rd birthday. She passed away 15 years ago, after a long struggle with breast and ovarian cancer,” Angelina’s caption began. “In June, I will be a month away from the age when she was diagnosed. I have had preventive surgeries to try to lessen chances but I continue to have check ups.”

As many know, Brad’s former leading lady was at high risk for breast cancer due to her genetic makeup and opted to have preventative surgeries to protect herself. In 2013, Angelina had both of her breasts removed and had reconstructive surgery to help lower her risk for cancer, per The Hollywood Reporter. Two years later, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed in March 2015, in hopes to also lower her risk for ovarian cancer. “The doctor that did my ovary surgery was my mother’s doctor, and apparently my mother had said to her, ‘Promise me you will take Angie’s ovaries out,’” Angelina said at the time. “So when we kind of got together, we both had a big cry, and she said, ‘I promised your mother, and I gotta do this.”’