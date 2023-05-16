Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing In Her Bathrobe In New Video: Watch

Salma Hayek, 56, had a bit of an unplanned moment, in her latest Instagram video! The actress celebrated having 24 million followers on her social media page by posting a video of herself dancing in a white bathrobe, and within seconds, a wardrobe malfunction happened. The top portion of her robe accidentally opened just a bit too much, revealing her lack of clothing underneath, throughout the dance routine, but she blurred out the exposed spot, in the clip.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃 P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs,” she wrote in the caption of the eye-catching video.

Once she shared the post, her fans responded with several comments. “The best part is the censor 😂 you know you’re living your best life while dancing and it all comes out!!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Latinas can turn anything into a party 💃🏽.” A third wrote “I love you” in Spanish, and a fourth complimented her dance moves.

Before Salma posted her latest video, she got attention for attending the 2023 Met Gala in an epic red gown that included a latex top and sparkly layered bottom with a lace section. It also had pearl straps that draped over her shoulders, and she had her long hair pulled back in a ponytail that had red floral pieces down it. The look was topped off with pearl earrings and makeup that included red lipstick.

When Salma’s not rocking a dress, she’s rocking a bikini. She wore a yellow two-piece as she was taking a dip in the clear blue waters of the ocean, in Instagram photos she posted in late Apr. She looked incredibly toned as a sunset could be seen behind her. She talked about how much she loves spending time in the ocean, in the caption. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” it read. Like with her bathrobe dancing video, her fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the snapshots.