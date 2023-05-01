Salma Hayek Sparkles In Gorgeous Red Layered Gown At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Salma Hayek, 56, was one of the best dressed on the carpet of the 2023 Met Gala on Monday! The actress wowed in an all red gown that included a PVC top with white pearl straps that draped down her shoulders, and a layered sparkly bottom that tied at the waist and had a slit. She also added a red lacy section over her leg and red platform heels. She topped off the look by having her dark hair pulled back into a long, low ponytail that had multiple red floral pieces down it, and added gorgeous pearl earrings. She also showed off rocking makeup that included dark red lipstick.

Salma’s look at this year’s event comes four years after she wowed with her 2019 Met Gala look. She wore a black, cream, and gold Gucci dress that showed off her gorgeous figure and went perfectly with the “Camp: Notes On Fashion” theme that year. She added a gold-leafed crown to her hair and confidently posed, flaunting the poofy black tulle sleeves that were a part of her dress.

2023 and 2019 aren’t the only years Salma attended the Met Gala. In 2018, she was a pretty sight to see in a Altuzarra floor length, embroidered dress. The unique images of animals and plants throughout the gown, made the fashion choice look like a painting, and proved she can rock just about anything and look wonderful.

When Salma’s dresses at the Met Gala aren’t making headlines, her social media looks are. The talented star recently took to Instagram to share sexy photos of her spending time in a pool in a yellow bikini. The two piece tied in the top’s front and she had her hair down as she stayed cool by taking a dip in the water, in the post. An incredible sunset could be seen behind her, further giving the photos an eye-catching appeal.