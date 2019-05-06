Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Fabulous Curves & Looks Like A Queen In Black & Gold Gucci Gown At Met Gala

Salma Hayek, 52, was a vision to behold at the Met Gala on May 6. The mom-of-one showed off her incredible figure on fashion’s biggest night of the year.

Stylish and sexy are two words to describe Salma Hayek’s Met Gala 2019 look. The 52-year-old Mexican actress looked her glamorous best on May 6 in a black, gold and cream Gucci dress, which showed off her gorgeous figure. Salma’s outfit channeled this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” to perfection thanks to her gold-leafed crown and poufy black tulle sleeves.

The 2019 Met Gala isn’t Salma’s first appearance at the stylish event. The brunette has attended the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on more than one occasion. In 2018 the Drunk Parents star looked heavenly in an Altuzarra floor length, embroidered dress. The attention to detail sewn into the figure-hugging outfit was jaw-dropping. Images of animals and plants were peppered throughout the gown, making it look like a painting, which could easily have been framed and hung in a gallery.

In 2017 Salma rocked a black dress with a slit that came up to her waist. Peeking through underneath was an electric blue pantashoe, an all-in-one pant-boot. Salma’s fabulous look was her interpretation of that year’s theme – “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons.” The mom-of-one is a Met Gala veteran and, 20 years earlier, she arrived in a black dress with a super, waist high slit as well. On that occasion her shapely legs and glowing skin were on full display. A few inches above that split the dress curved into a cut-out that showed off her shoulders and toned arms.

As Salma’s fans will know the actress seems just as comfortable working the red carpet as she does relaxing at home and on vacation with her family – husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 56, and their daughter Valentina who is 11. In January, for example, she demonstrated the art of having a luxurious bath by soaking her head and neck under a running tap, while lounging outside in a tropical location. “Have a #chill #weekend,” she captioned the photo. One fan had a single word to describe her, “Goddess.” Salma’s Met Gala 2019 look proves that she has no problem living up to that title!