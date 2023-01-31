Salma Hayek Looks Gorgeous In Plunging Green Dress For Marc Anthony’s Wedding: Photo

Salma Hayek looked like a dream in seafoam green during the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira on Jan. 28, 2023. The Puss In Boots actress, 56, proved she was one chic guest while sharing a snap of her plunging Giambattista Valli gown on Instagram.

While she wasn’t there to upstage the bride, Salma truly was a sight to behold. In her snapshot, she relaxed on a red velvet couch in the soft green chiffon halter dress. The look was both sexy and elegant, showing off her shoulders and cleavage via a very plunging neckline. The haute piece was framed by glittering silver beading, which played off the sparkle in her diamond earrings and bracelets.

For makeup, the Frida star went full glam. She twisted up her dark hair, letting twin tendrils frame her face. Crimson lips, flushed cheeks, and bronze eyeshadow tied the look together.

Salma explained the pre-wedding scene in her caption, telling followers, “Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira.” She signed off in Spanish, sharing, “Que viva el amor!! Y que viva la salsa.” Translation: “Long live love and long live salsa!”

Salma was just one of the A-listers who was there for the wedding, which was held at Miami’s Perez Art Museum and officiated by Mayor Francis X. Suarez, according to Hola! magazine.

Maluma was one of the witnesses while David Beckham served as Best Man, along with Carlos Slim Domit. The footballer’s wife Victoria Beckham was there, in addition to celebs like Leah Remini, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi. According to Hola!, the guest list even featured “the presidents of some Latin American countries.”

There were several notable people missing at the event, however. His twins Max and Emme Muniz, 14, were conspicuously absent. Their mom and Marc’s second wife Jennifer Lopez also skipped the soiree. (The duo was wed from 2004 to 2014.)

While not everyone could make it to the wedding, it was still a night to remember. Bride Nadia was glowing as she walked down the aisle wearing romantic lace Galia Lahav and clutching a bouquet of orchids. The groom was handsome as ever in a suit by Christian Dior.

In a tender moment, the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer was captured crying as she made her way to the altar. After they exchanged vows, Nadia’s mom Ludy Ferreira blessed the union with a toast.