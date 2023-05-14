Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown In Romantic Napa Valley Wedding: Photos

Colton Underwood, 31, is a married man! He walked down the aisle with his fiancé Jordan C. Brown, 38, on Saturday, May 13 at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. They both looked handsome in Tom Ford suits (green for Colton, blue for Jordan) — custom, of course — in the photos published by PEOPLE magazine. The wedding, which included 200 guests, spanned three days.

“The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party…It’s going to be a fun wedding,” Colton said, before teasing, “I’ll say that!”

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Colton also said. “And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special.”

Colton and Jordan got engaged in Feb. 2022 while vacationing in Big Sur, Calif. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,” he gushed to PEOPLE magazine at the time. “2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he added. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

In January, Colton hinted that his and Jordan’s wedding was on the horizon when he posted a fun carousel of photos to his Instagram feed from one of his buddy’s weddings. “i have good news. the next wedding we attend will be our own,” he captioned the post, which can be seen below.

The adorable couple began dating in 2021 and went Instagram official in December of that year — although they had been spotted kissing on a beach vacation months earlier. The Season 23 The Bachelor lead came out as gay in April 2021 during a special sit-down interview on Good Morning America. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay,” he bluntly revealed. “I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this is sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous, but it’s been a journey for sure.” His process of finding himself was documented on one season of Netflix’s Coming Out Colton.

Colton previously admitted he was not interested in dating — until he met his now-fiancé. “I wasn’t really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love,” he gushed to PEOPLE in Dec. 2021.

Colton originally rose to fame as a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s Bachelorette season and made it to the final four. When that didn’t work out, he was chosen to lead the franchise in 2019 as The Bachelor. He did not end up engaged on the show, but entered a committed relationship with Cassie Randolph during his season finale. They shocked fans when they broke up in May 2020 after Cassie’s family helped him through his coronavirus diagnosis. Fans were even more shocked when Cassie, now 27, filed a restraining order against him for allegedly hiding a tracking device in her car after their split. However, she later dropped the complaint and they settled their issues out of court.