Jordan C. Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Political Strategist Who’s Dating Colton Underwood

Jordan C. Brown was spotted smooching with ‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood in Hawaii. Here is everything to know about Jordan.

Colton Underwood, 29, has got himself a special man in his life. The Bachelor alum was captured kissing political strategist (and new boyfriend!) Jordan C. Brown, 38, on vacation in Hawaii on Sept. 1. The couple looked super cozy together as they got their tan on at the beach, and at one point Colton leaned in for a smooch from Jordan. This is Colton’s first public relationship since he came out as gay back in April.

So who is Jordan C. Brown? From his political career to his lengthy lineup of A-list friends, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things you should know about Jordan below.

1. Jordan works in politics.

Jordan has worked in politics for nearly 20 years. He’s a political strategist and has been super involved in campaigns for the Democratic Party, starting with career advising former Secretary of State John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign, according to his LinkedIn. He was also an advisor for former President Barack Obama for both his 2008 and 2012 campaigns, and then was an adviser to former presidential candidate and First Lady Hillary Clinton for the 2016 campaign. Jordan publicly supported Pete Buttigieg early on during the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primary race, and has been involved in campaign events for California Governor Gavin Newsom. In January 2020, he founded the “boutique political strategy agency” One Blue Hill.

2. Jordan has many famous friends.

Jordan has a few friends that are in the public eye, to say the least. As seen on his Instagram page, Jordan is pals with Olivia Wilde, Sophia Bush, Rita Wilson, and Scooter Braun and his ex-wife Yael Cohen Braun. Jordan also appears to be friends with Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, who has been working with Colton on a Netflix series where the athlete helps the former Bachelor navigate his life.

Jordan seems to be especially close with Olivia, as evident by the sweet birthday tribute he dedicate to the Booksmart director back in March when she turned 37. “Happy birthday to the indomitable, magical, multi-hyphenate badass @oliviawilde,” Jordan wrote. “If everyone had a friend like you the 🌍 might just be 👌🏽.” Olivia wrote back to Jordan, “I LOVE YOU FOREVER, JB.”

3. Jordan previously dated painter Paul Rusconi.

Jordan’s last known relationship before Colton was with painter Paul Rusconi. Jordan’s photos with Paul date back as far as 2017, and his most recent post regarding the painter was in February 2020. While the two were dating, Jordan often posted photos with Paul’s daughters, Zella and Blaze.

4. Jordan is a singer.

Jordan actually has dipped his toes in the music industry before. For starters, he’s posted videos of himself singing on his social media accounts on occasion. But most notably, Jordan was actually featured on a 2020 cover of the popular Coldplay song “Fix You.” The cover was performed by Ben Harper & Soweto Gospel Choir, with Jordan offering his vocals to the track. It was released on December 18, 2020.

5. Jordan is an animal lover.

Jordan has a love and appreciation for animals. When he was dating Paul, they had a few chickens that Jordan would hilariously document on his Instagram feed. On February 5, Jordan introduced his new dog, named Blue, to his followers. The adorable canine has its very own Instagram page — and Colton follows it!